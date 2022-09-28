Major Snub: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Demoted On Royal Family Official Website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted.
Clearly making a statement with the move, The Firm pushed photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family's website.
When the parents-of-two were still working members of the royal family, their dedicated pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton's, who have since been appointed Prince and Princess of Wales following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
However, after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their senior royal duties in January 2020, having officially left their royal lives behind in March of that year, they were pushed to right below Princess Anne, the late queen's only daughter.
KING CHARLES HAS 'TREMENDOUS HOPE' ABOUT RECONCILING WITH PRINCE HARRY AFTER REUNITING AT QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FUNERAL
Now, with King Charles III as Head of state, Harry and Meghan have been placed right above the disgraced Prince Andrew.
Ever since the royal-turned-Hollywood couple's controversial decision to leave the U.K. to start their new lives in California, they have rarely returned overseas up until the death of Harry's grandmother, who passed away Thursday, September 8, at her Balmoral Castle.
Things between the Sussexes and the royal family have been tense since Megxit, but they all managed to come together in light of the their recent loss. And despite Prince William extending an olive branch to his estranged brother and his sister-in-law, the pair has faced quite a few snubs upon their return to Harry's homeland.
For starters, Meghan was not allowed to accompany her husband in saying goodbye to the queen, as Charles reportedly told his youngest son that it was "not appropriate" amid their rift. Harry was also not allowed to wear his military uniform to several ceremonies but was given the OK to wear it to the queen's vigil at the request of the new King.
Despite being able to wear the Blues and Royals No. 1 dress uniform alongside his brother, he was snubbed once again by the palace, as the outfit was notably stripped of the late queen’s royal cypher, her initials "ER."
"He is heartbroken," an insider said of how Harry took the snub. "To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional."
Harry and Meghan spent 11 days in London with the red-headed prince's royal family, but it seems they were unable to mend old wounds within that timeframe.
'IT'S HEARTBREAKING': SHARON OSBOURNE BELIEVES PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE HIMSELF THE BLACK SHEEP' OF THE ROYAL FAMILY
As for why there was no reconciliation between the estranged brothers, “The New Royals” author Katie Nicholl suggested to Page Six, "William can be very stubborn and hold a grudge. Harry is emotional and hotheaded and they’re both very passionate and there’s a lack of understanding on both parts and resentment on both parts and anger on both parts, that hasn’t been able to be placated and worked through."
Harry has been ruffling feathers for quite some time now, between his and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview last year to his highly-anticipated memoir, which is set to be released in November.
For starters, one way for Harry to fix things with his family would be for him to ditch his $20 million book deal, but OK! reported he's steadfast in sharing his side of life as a royal, with him now working on new chapters about his grandmother's death.