Major Snub: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Demoted On Royal Family Official Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted.

Clearly making a statement with the move, The Firm pushed photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family's website.

When the parents-of-two were still working members of the royal family, their dedicated pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton's, who have since been appointed Prince and Princess of Wales following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.