Meghan Markle Wants to 'Remind People She's Still Around' After Prince Harry's Successful Solo Trips
Meghan Markle turned heads on the red carpet during the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala, and royal experts viewed her appearance as the former actress' return to Hollywood.
"It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "She wants to remind people that she is still around, although at the moment Harry is getting all the good publicity."
"I feel that they're both going slightly different ways to see if it works," Seward continued. "They've tried it together, and it didn't work so well. So, they're doing it separately to see how well it works."
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex's outing led to royal watchers predicting the Sussexes are separating their professional brands.
"Well, now we've seen Meghan on her own as well, just to sort of reinforce the fact that to some extent they seem to be leading separate lives — certainly on the sort of work front," royal author Phil Dampier told an outlet. "She's turned up at a gala in Los Angeles wearing a dress, in fact, very stunning red dress that she'd she'd worn before on previous occasion with Harry a couple of years ago."
"And she looked, I have to say, she looked very relaxed. She looked very sort of happy," he continued. "She was laughing and joking with the kids at this event at a children's hospital gala."
While Meghan dazzled on the red carpet, Harry was traveling around the world to focus on his various patronages.
"In the last couple of weeks, we've got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak," Dampier noted.
"He's been in New York. He's been in Africa," he continued. "He's been over here in London, and it's fairly obvious that he's decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own."
Aside from attending the charity event, Meghan recently celebrated the International Day of the Girl on Friday, October 11, as an extension of her commitment to gender rights.
"In celebration of International Day of the Girl, The Archewell Foundation, Pivotal Ventures, and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation announced their contributions to support a partnership between Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory, aimed at providing digital wellness programming for young girls in underserved communities across America," Archewell shared in an announcement.
"This new educational initiative will equip girls with the essential tools to thrive in the digital age while fostering healthier, more balanced relationships with technology," the blurb continued.
#HalfTheStory founder Larissa May revealed the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the online criticism she receives while meeting with young girls.
"We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world," May told an outlet.
"We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally," May added.
