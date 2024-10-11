Meghan Markle Looked 'Very Happy' to Walk the Red Carpet Without Prince Harry as the Duo Focuses on 'Leading Separate Lives' Professionally
Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance on Saturday, October 5, without Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Sussex was all smiles while chatting with friends.
"Well, now we've seen Meghan on her own as well, just to sort of reinforce the fact that to some extent they seem to be leading separate lives — certainly on the sort of work front," royal author Phil Dampier told an outlet. "She's turned up at a gala in Los Angeles wearing a dress, in fact, very stunning red dress that she'd she'd worn before on previous occasion with Harry a couple of years ago."
"And she looked, I have to say, she looked very relaxed. She looked very sort of happy," he continued. "She was laughing and joking with the kids at this event at a children's hospital gala."
The Sussexes are rumored to be separating their professional brands, as the Duke of Sussex traveled to New York, London and Lesotho without his wife.
"In the last couple of weeks, we've got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak," Dampier noted.
"He's been in New York. He's been in Africa," he continued. "He's been over here in London, and it's fairly obvious that he's decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own."
During their time in Nigeria and Colombia, Meghan was praised for her wardrobe and public speaking skills, but Harry's time alone allowed him to showcase his strengths.
"I think he felt that he was becoming a bit of a spare part with Meghan on some of the trips that he went with her to, certainly to Colombia and Nigeria," Dampier shared.
"I think she came across as the dominant partner, and perhaps he felt a little bit like a sort of spare part, or sort of bolt on accessory, if you like, and I think that's probably rankled with him a little bit," he added. "Clearly they've decided that at the moment it's better for them to go their separate ways in terms of their work commitments and their charity commitments."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
OK! previously reported the Sussexes are expected to have "crunch talks" after Harry became more likable during his time overseas.
“Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels," a source told an outlet. “There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week."
“The success of Harry’s solo endeavors has shown that a new strategy might be needed," they added.
Harry flew to Lesotho for Sentebale, and his visit was reminiscent of the 2006 gap year he spent in the country.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Harry's popularity declined when he left England, but royal watchers were excited to see him focus on philanthropy.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
After four years in Hollywood, Harry is expected to prioritize his patronages instead of producing.
“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source told an outlet. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”`
Dampier spoke to The Sun.