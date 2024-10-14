Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Watch While Attending Female Empowerment Event in California

Aside from wearing Diana's accessory, Meghan's appearance was aligned with her decades of women's rights advocacy work and Archewell's anti-cyberbullying initiatives.

"In celebration of International Day of the Girl, The Archewell Foundation, Pivotal Ventures, and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation announced their contributions to support a partnership between Girls Inc. and #HalfTheStory, aimed at providing digital wellness programming for young girls in underserved communities across America," Archewell shared in an announcement.

"This new educational initiative will equip girls with the essential tools to thrive in the digital age while fostering healthier, more balanced relationships with technology," the blurb continued.