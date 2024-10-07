Meghan Markle Seemed 'Lost Without Prince Harry' During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Meghan Markle walked the red carpet on Saturday, October 5, for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024, but the Duchess of Sussex still seemed reserved without Prince Harry by her side.
"For a confident woman who is used to cameras and red carpets, she acted grateful to see and join her friend," body language expert Judi James told an outlet. "The body language ritual that she followed seemed to be a deliberate signaling of her current state, as Harry is off on his solo tour.
"Meghan performed signals of coyness and even shyness, plus a subliminal desire to have someone take over the lead from Harry," she added.
In recent weeks, the Duke of Sussex attended charity events in New York, London and Lesotho, and his public appearances led to rumors of the Sussexes separating professionally.
"It was as though she was somehow lost without him on the red carpet or wanted to suggest she is feeling more vulnerable and girlishly playful than usual," James noted.
OK! previously reported the former actress praised the medical organization in an interview.
"Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," Meghan exclaimed.
"The staff is incredible, and the amount of work they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked," she continued. "So, I'm just grateful for everything they do. I'm happy to be here to support."
While Meghan was home in California, Harry was in the Southern region of Africa to focus on Sentebale.
"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of."
"His next docuseries for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months," Fitzwilliams added.
Harry's solo travels reminded royal watchers of his history of advocating for HIV patients and veterans before immigrating to California.
"Will there be some more tours? They've been, of course, to Nigeria and he and Meghan most recently to Latin America," he noted.
"So is this part and parcel of a new strategy? Whereas Meghan develops her cooking side on Netflix, and Harry does more solo," he added, referring to the duchess' upcoming food series.
PR strategist Mark Borkowski suggested the Sussexes' outings could help repair their public image after struggling to establish themselves in Hollywood.
"There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to think there's something going on. She has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play," Borkowski told an outlet. "He seems to be going back to basics."
"They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff," he continued. "It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."
James spoke to GB News.