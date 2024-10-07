Meghan Markle Seemed 'Lost Without Prince Harry' During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

OK! previously reported the former actress praised the medical organization in an interview.

"Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," Meghan exclaimed.

"The staff is incredible, and the amount of work they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked," she continued. "So, I'm just grateful for everything they do. I'm happy to be here to support."