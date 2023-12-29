Meghan Markle's Rumored Memoir Is 'Valuable' as It Would Detail Her First-Person Perspective in the Royal Family
In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-book deal with Penguin Random House, and critics wonder if the Duchess of Sussex will release a follow-up project to Spare, where she would share her side of the story.
“The value of a first-person account is so massive," Roberta Fiorito said on "The Royally Obsessed" podcast.
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her journey from growing up in Los Angeles, Calif., to becoming a member of the British royal family.
Despite the whispers of the Northwestern grad working on a book, cohost Rachel Bowie doesn't believe she will.
“I really don’t think Meghan is going to write one," Bowie noted. “I know, and it will forever flavor our royal perspective, even if you’re skeptical of it, so much information was shared, it’s a valuable piece of context.”
Meghan and Harry revealed intimate details about their family problems in their Netflix docuseries, but fans wonder if an additional project would result in the duo repeating themselves.
“I really don’t think Meghan is going to write one. I may be wrong, I might be swallowing my words this time next year," Bowie explained. “But, l just don’t… like you said, it’s an incredible value to us as royal watchers to have Harry’s first-hand account."
OK! previously reported Tom Bower predicted the potential release would be profitable for the brunette beauty.
"It will be Meghan's truth. There will be a readership for it because she'll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view," Bower said in an interview. "What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that's a goldmine."
"I think she absolutely is going to return to acting," he continued.
In April, the Duchess of Sussex signed with WME, and an insider claimed Meghan is working toward becoming a prominent figure in Tinseltown.
"The deal is about making Meghan a power player in Hollywood," the anonymous insider revealed.
“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in. It is about creating projects for her to produce. She wants to run the show," the source continued.
Aside from Meghan publishing her life story, strategists expect the Sussexes will separate their brands.
"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," a source told a publication. "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry."
"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy," the insider said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mom-of-two will market herself as a humanitarian and producer.
"There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star," the source asserted.
"Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal. She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances," they concluded. "Think what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger."