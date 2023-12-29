Meghan Markle's Rumored Memoir Is 'Valuable' as It Would Detail Her First-Person Perspective in the Royal Family

“The value of a first-person account is so massive," Roberta Fiorito said on "The Royally Obsessed" podcast.

In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her journey from growing up in Los Angeles, Calif., to becoming a member of the British royal family.

Despite the whispers of the Northwestern grad working on a book, cohost Rachel Bowie doesn't believe she will.

“I really don’t think Meghan is going to write one," Bowie noted. “I know, and it will forever flavor our royal perspective, even if you’re skeptical of it, so much information was shared, it’s a valuable piece of context.”