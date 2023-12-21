Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Think 2024 Will Be the Year of Redemption' After Being Branded as the 'Biggest Losers of 2023'

In April, Meghan signed with WME, and the insider revealed the agency was surprised to see how people still flock to her.

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they noted. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”

Although Meghan is returning to the entertainment industry, the friend said she is “laser-focused” on the Archewell Foundation and “everything she considers must fall in line with an Archewell initiative."