Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Think 2024 Will Be the Year of Redemption' After Being Branded as the 'Biggest Losers of 2023'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a rocky 12 months, as the duo were branded the "biggest losers of 2023" by a publication. Despite their series of professional failures, sources claim they're looking forward to 2024 and its potential.
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source told an outlet.
Aside from the Sussexes' maintaining their popularity after their failed Spotify deal, the source shared they're considering relocating to Los Angeles, Calif., to be closer to Hollywood.
“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption," they added.
In April, Meghan signed with WME, and the insider revealed the agency was surprised to see how people still flock to her.
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they noted. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
Although Meghan is returning to the entertainment industry, the friend said she is “laser-focused” on the Archewell Foundation and “everything she considers must fall in line with an Archewell initiative."
Before Meghan married Harry, she ran a popular blog called The Tig, and there have been whispers of the mom-of-two relaunching it.
The confidant informed reporters that conversations about the platform are "ongoing," while another added The Tig will be “bigger and better” than before.
As the Duchess of Sussex plans her next steps alongside WME, there's been an interest in the American royal making a possible cameo in the upcoming Suits spin-off.
“Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” the source explained. “Meghan would consider it. There have already been discussions.”
“I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership,” they continued.
Along with the Duchess of Sussex planning her rebrand, Harry “still has so much more to say" about the Windsors, but he won't write a sequel to Spare.
“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”
After the Sussexes's contract came to an end with Spotify, they were branded as "grifters" by one of the company's executives. Regardless of the negative connotation of the word, the cronies asserted that the Sussexes still have a variety of options within their field.
“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”
Due to the Sussexes' proximity to the crown, their struggles are often amplified by the press.
“Harry and Meghan feel like everything with them is always blown out of proportion,” a source admitted. “They try not to let the noise affect their lives.”
“They are stronger than ever," they concluded.
