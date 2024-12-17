Meghan Markle Will Never 'Win Over the U.K. Public' 4 Years After 'Megxit'

Prince Harry often credits safety concerns and the mistreatment of his wife for his decision to immigrate to the U.S., but his move to America often leads to criticism of Meghan.

"I think sadly in the U.K. they are really not liked, especially Meghan," Seward explained. "People see her as a girl [who] took her husband away from his family, and she’s a girl [who] abandoned her own family."

"Not all of it, obviously not, but her father," Seward noted, referring to Meghan's feud with her dad, Thomas Markle. "And now, she’s persuaded Harry to abandon his father, and he dissed his own family in his autobiography. He didn’t have to do that."