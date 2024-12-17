Meghan Markle Will Never 'Win Over the U.K. Public' 4 Years After 'Megxit'
Meghan Markle's reputation in the U.K. took a hit after her 2020 "Megxit" scandal, and the Duchess of Sussex continues to avoid the region after settling down in California.
"I don't think Meghan will ever win over the U.K. public again," editor Ingrid Seward told an outlet when discussing the Suits star's public image in the country.
"Things change very quickly, but I cannot see it happening," Seward insisted. "Not in this generation. Maybe there’s a younger generation that Meghan might win over. I know she probably appeals to younger rather than older people."
When the former actress first moved to the U.K., people were excited to embrace the American duchess. However, things quickly changed after Meghan depicted her in-laws and the British press as racially insensitive.
"Everyone agrees that Meghan is a gorgeous-looking girl and very stylish... but it doesn’t mean that you like her," Seward noted. "I just think at the moment, people in the U.K. simply don’t like her."
Prince Harry often credits safety concerns and the mistreatment of his wife for his decision to immigrate to the U.S., but his move to America often leads to criticism of Meghan.
"I think sadly in the U.K. they are really not liked, especially Meghan," Seward explained. "People see her as a girl [who] took her husband away from his family, and she’s a girl [who] abandoned her own family."
"Not all of it, obviously not, but her father," Seward noted, referring to Meghan's feud with her dad, Thomas Markle. "And now, she’s persuaded Harry to abandon his father, and he dissed his own family in his autobiography. He didn’t have to do that."
Harry often travels to London for his existing patronages, but Meghan hasn't visited the country since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"I think people really have a very, very low opinion of the Sussexes," Seward continued. "I think there is a big fondness for Harry still. I think people feel that he’s totally manipulated by his wife, which we don’t know, but I think people feel that.”
"At the moment, people are just not interested in them here, but they’re interested in reading about their demise," Seward continued. "They’re not interested in perhaps reading about how well they might be doing. We never hear if they’re doing well because we only hear about the bad things they do."
Although Meghan's approval rating in England is on the decline, she is continuing to build a career for herself in Hollywood. Since March, the actress has been promoting her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and developing a cooking series for Netflix.
"As far as Meghan being quiet, she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts," an industry insider revealed.
"Both the Netflix project and her brand will come out within the same timeline in the New Year," the source claimed. "It’s going to be a good year for Meghan specifically, she’s spent the majority of the year doing work behind the scenes to launch a project in the first few months of 2025."
