Meghan Markle Slammed for Her Bad Business Ideas by Royal Expert Tina Brown: 'She Doesn't Listen'

“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen," Brown wrote on her new Substack, Fresh H---. "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total c---, unfortunately.”

Brown later speculated that Prince Harry is “so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world. Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant. The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person.”