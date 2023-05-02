Meghan Markle's Blog Post Shading 'Pomp & Circumstance' of Royal Events Resurfaces Before King Charles' Coronation
While the world eagerly awaits for King Charles to be officially crowned at his coronation on Saturday, May 6, there's a chance Meghan Markle may turn a blind eye to the historic event.
As OK! reported, the Duchess of Sussex is staying in California while Prince Harry attends the shindig solo, and just days beforehand, her old blog post dissing the royal lifestyle resurfaced on social media.
In the article from 2014 — which was shared on her now defunct page, The Tig — the mom-of-two explained she was never one to care about dresses and tiaras.
"Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," she recalled. "For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here."
The Suits alum then took a dig at Kate Middleton and Prince William's regal 2011 nuptials.
"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," she continued. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."
Meghan has never commented on her past words since joining the royal family, though as OK! reported, she's never had a good relationship with Harry's relatives. While some believed the American actress' tension with Kate stemmed from the Sussexes stepping down from the monarchy, author Tessa Dunlop said the women never saw eye-to-eye from the start.
"Kate’s values were deference, appropriate levels of self possession within a system, don’t rock the boat, you make change through embracing the institution ... Meghan's the other way around," Dunlop pointed out in a recent interview. "They're totally like inverted versions of each other."
Journalist Nick Bullen agreed with that notion, telling an outlet, "I was talking to someone very early on in the Sussex marriage who had been at a dinner with Kate and had been asking about Meghan. And Kate just said, ‘She’s just really different [from] the rest of us.’ And not in a negative way. They just didn’t have lots in common."