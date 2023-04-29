Prince William & Kate Middleton Celebrate 12 Years of Marriage with Adorable Anniversary Photo
Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!
On Saturday, April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable snap to commemorate their 12 blissful years of marriage.
The celebratory photo showed the couple on bikes as they lovingly wrapped their arms around each other, smiling ear to ear as they looked at the camera. Kate wore a white, lacey top with a pair of dark wash jeans and a brown messenger bag, while William sported a blue button-down, jeans and some black shades.
"12 years ❤️," the pair captioned the upload.
Fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over the happy parents-of-three.
"The most wonderful couple! I remember the wedding like it was yesterday! Wishing you many more years of happiness and health ♥️," one user penned reminiscing on the royal heir's extravagant 2011 wedding.
“Happy anniversary to the next King and Queen of The UK 💖 we love you and support you 😍,” a second user said, while a third wrote, “Happy anniversary to a committed, engaged couple serving as models of decorum and dignity everywhere.👏”
William and Kate met back in 2001 while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland. After they tied the knot in 2011, the couple had their first child, Prince George, 9, in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte, 7, in 2015 and Prince Louis, 5, in 2018.
As OK! previously reported, the couple will also be celebrating next weekend for King Charles’ Coronation. The event has brought much controversy to the clan, as Prince Harry will be attending.
This will also mark the first time that William and Kate have seen Harry in person following the release of his memoir, Spare.
While the Cambridges will be front and center at the historic event, it's been reported Harry will be sitting a few rows behind the rest of the senior royals.
Since the red-headed prince has exited his duties as part of the brood, his relationship with William has been rocky. The two brothers have allegedly not spoken since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022 and an insider speculated the two are unlikely to speak much on Coronation Day.