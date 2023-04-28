Meghan Markle 'Would Be a Waitress if Not for Dad' as Estranged Family Release Bombshell Video

Meghan Markle's family will sit down for an interview — just one week before King Charles' coronation, and it seems like they are not holding back.

In a world exclusive, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Jr. will speak to Channel 7's Taylor Auerbach, where they will share unseen family videos.

In one video clip, Samantha, who doesn't have a relationship with Meghan, claimed, "She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."