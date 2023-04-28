Meghan Markle 'Would Be a Waitress if Not for Dad' as Estranged Family Release Bombshell Video
Meghan Markle's family will sit down for an interview — just one week before King Charles' coronation, and it seems like they are not holding back.
In a world exclusive, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Jr. will speak to Channel 7's Taylor Auerbach, where they will share unseen family videos.
In one video clip, Samantha, who doesn't have a relationship with Meghan, claimed, "She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."
"We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything," Thomas Jr. added.
Elsewhere in the clip, which will also show videos from the actress' childhood, Samantha spoke out about her sister's marriage to Prince Harry.
"They're really unhealthy for each other. It's a toxic relationship," she declared.
However, Thomas Sr. seemed to take a different approach, as he begged his daughter to talk to him again.
"How can I fix this?" he asked the camera.
Auerbach also shared the news via social media, writing, “This Sunday on @7NewsSpotlight – Meghan Markle as you’ve never seen her before. For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve of King Charles III’s Coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world.”
This is hardly the first time Meghan's brood has spoken out about her behavior.
As OK! previously reported, Samantha filed a lawsuit against the Suits star, alleging she lied during her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
- Samantha Markle Claims Estranged Sister Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have a 'Toxic' Relationship: They're 'Unhealthy for Each Other'
- Meghan Markle Signs With WME to Help Her With New Projects as Royal Rift Boils Over
- Gayle King 'Glad' Prince Harry Will Attend Coronation Without Meghan Markle: They 'Should Do What’s Best for Them'
“I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings,” she said in March 2021, noting that she had not seen her half-sister in “at least 18, 19 years.”
“[She] changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s … only when I started dating Harry. So, I think that says enough," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As a result, Samantha accused Megan of lying about her and her father so they “could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story [she] concocted.”
"[It] caused irreparable prejudice, injury and harm to [Samantha's] reputation, as well as anxiety and emotional distress," court documents read. "She has received hate mail, ongoing negative press, and was stalked by one of [Meghan's] fans."