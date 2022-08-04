'She Would Have Leaked The Information': Meghan McCain Blindsided By Ana Navarro & Alyssa Farah Griffin Joining 'The View,' Source Reveals

As OK! previously reported, The View decided to go with Navarro, who has been a guest cohost for some time, and the political advisor.

"We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa," executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. "She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle."

"Ana has made an indelible impact on The View since the first time she joined us at the table," Teta added. "She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host."