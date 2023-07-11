Meghan McCain Slams Jonah Hill's 'Manipulative' Ex After She Shares Private Messages and Claims Actor Is 'Emotionally Abusive'
Meghan McCain is coming to Jonah Hill's defense after his ex labeled him "emotionally abusive" while sharing their alleged text exchange.
The former The View panelist casted her doubts about Sarah Brady's claims in a column posted Monday, July 10, noting: “I don’t think Hill sounds anything like the monster his ex portrays him to be."
McCain exclaimed that she didn’t think Hill was that out of line for making demands about the photos his then-girlfriend posted or the people she hung out with.
The television personality, 38, was referring to the alleged messages of Hill, 39, declaring that the 26-year-old refrain from “surfing with men” and “post[ing] sexual pictures” during their relationship.
“Is it really so wrong for a man to ask his girlfriend to respect his ‘boundaries’?” McCain asked in her column. “We women do the same all the time! … Good for him."
She also made it clear that she does not "condemn men for telling their partners what they want,” candidly pointing out: “Women generally encourage the men in their lives to communicate and avoid harboring bitter feelings.”
The columnist also put Brady on blast for releasing the former couple's private messages in the first place. Noting that Hill's ex is “acting like a martyr” and “threatening" the Superbad actor, McCain dubbed Brady's actions “manipulative” and “unfair.”
“It must be every public person’s nightmare to have their private messages blasted out for the world to read and judge,” she continued.
- Meghan McCain Feels 'More Compassion' for Raquel Leviss Than Ariana Madix After Affair Scandal: 'Something Went Terribly Wrong'
- Meghan McCain Ruthlessly Drags Gwyneth Paltrow & Meghan Trainor's 'Vulgar' Sex Confessions
- Ariana Madix Confirms There Was 'No Agenda' After Cropping Meghan McCain Out of Photo From White House Dinner
However, McCain did acknowledge that she didn't condone Hill's alleged messages, insisting that the times he cursed at Brady were “intimidating and cruel.”
Hill's girlfriend of one year released the screenshots of their texts over the weekend, explaining via Instagram that she chose to wait to share them until his rumored fiancée, Olivia Millar, gave birth to their first child.
“I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends,” explained Brady in a voice memo Sunday, July 9. “[I hope she can] make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
McCain shared her thoughts on the situation in a Daily Mail column.