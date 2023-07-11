PILE ON: Bethenny Frankel Claims Jonah Hill Was a 'Low-Grade D***' to Her, Leaving Her to Feel Like a 'Loser'
Jonah Hill is taking hit after hit.
After his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady released misogynistic texts she allegedly received from the Don't Look Up actor, Bethenny Frankel joined in on the conversation, recounting an unpleasant experience she had with the embattled star.
“I did ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ and Jonah Hill was the first guest,” shared the reality star in a TikTok video posted Monday, July 10. “And he was a low-grade d***.”
Frankel added of Hill: “He was put upon and kind of treated me like he was … better than [me]. I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was.”
The Real Housewives of New York City alum then addressed his ex's release of the former couple's text exchange, saying: “These texts seem crazy. And there are texts that I have sent to people and that people have sent to me that would seem nuts in a vacuum."
Though the 52-year-old didn't mince words when going after Hill, she noted she was unsure of where she stood on releasing private messages.
Referencing several headline-making pop culture moments, Frankel posed the question to her viewers: “Where the line is in what texts and phone calls should be shared? In the past, Mel Gibson’s crazy phone call that his ex shared, Alec Baldwin with his daughter, that crazy conversation was shared."
She continued, "A lot was shared with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and until they got into court, everyone was team Amber. So, I think it’s tricky to be reading texts.”
Admitting she doesn't "know the whole story" behind the situation between Hill and his ex, Frankel dubbed the actor "a little nuts."
“If you’re in a relationship with someone for one year, are texts free game, like fair game?” the SkinnyGirl founder questioned. “Has he abused her in a way that she has to cry for help and she needs help and she won’t be silenced anymore?”
Frankel adding in her two scents comes after Hill's 25-year-old ex posted screenshots on Saturday, July 8, of text messages the 21 Jump Street actor allegedly sent her. In the exchange, Hill seemingly told Brady that some of her social media posts were inappropriate and demanded that she remove photos of her “a** in a thong.”
Though Brady — who began dating Hill in August 2021 before splitting in early 2022 — removed the photos at his request, Hill allegedly told her she still "didn't seem to get" his point. He went on to list his over-the-top “boundaries.”