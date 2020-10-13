Jonah Hill and his fianceé, Gianna Santos, have called off their engagement after one year.

Sources close to the ex-couple tell PEOPLE that their split was “amicable,” while an insider for Us Weekly further claimed that their relationship ended about six weeks ago, as the two had lost the spark in their relationship.

The Wolf of Wall Street star popped the question to Santos back in September 2019, not long after purchasing a stunning $6.77 million four-bedroom colonial-style home in Santa Monica, Calif., where the former couple was said to have spent most of their time together.

CELEBRATE PIZZA MONTH WITH 5 DELISH RECIPES FROM NETFLIX CHEF GABRIELE BERTACCINI

Santos, who is a celebrity stylist and content manager for beauty retailer Violet Grey, kept her relationship with Hill very much under the radar throughout the two years that they were together, having first been photographed with the Oscar-nominated actor back in August 2018 while taking a stroll through New York City.

The 36-year-old previously dated Erin Galpern in 2017 and shared a brief romance with Dustin Hoffman’s daughter Alexandra. His longest relationship with his high school sweetheart, Jordan Klein, ended back in 2011 after three years together.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to brush off the news of his split, Hill took to his Instagram page just a few days ago to urge his two million followers to get involved in the upcoming election.

COMING CLEAN! LUCY HALE, BRAD PITT & MORE STARS OPEN UP ABOUT LIVING BOOZE-FREE

“I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote,” Hill captioned a photo of himself rocking a scruffy beard and a bucket hat in the midst of a feast at the table.

Meanwhile, Hill, who recently starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2019 animated comedy, The Beach Bum, appears to have spent the last couple of months focusing his attention on his health, having not only shown his support for Food LA but also sporting a slimmer figure in a family photo posted by his sister, Beanie Feldstein, in September.

The Mid90s director has previously opened up about his weight struggle, admitting to his longtime journey in self-acceptance during an insightful appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2018.

RED CARPET CHIC! SCARLETT JOHANSSON, REGINA KING & MORE STUN IN OSCAR DE LA RENTA

“I think everybody has a version of themselves — I call it, like, a snapshot, let’s say, at some point in your life, of the person you are,” he told the talk show host. “You’re trying to kind of hide from the world or makes you feel a certain way, and even if you get success or you grow up or you become good-looking or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing you kind of carry some part of that with you.

“So for me, it’s definitely being, like, this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth.”