Meghan McCain Trolled for Saying 'It's Nice to See Real Fashion Back in Politics' After Melania Trump's Dark Outfit Goes Viral: 'You Can't Be Serious'

Source: @citizenmccain/instagram;MEGA

Meghan McCain was trolled for saying 'real fashion is back' after Melania Trump's navy outfit went viral.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Meghan McCain was trolled after gushing over the Trump family's latest looks.

"It’s honestly nice to see real fashion back in politics again," The View alum, 40, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 21 — just one day after Donald Trump became president for the second time.

Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's outfit went viral.

Of course, people thought the remark was quite funny, as Melania Trump's navy outfit went viral, with some even comparing it to a character. One person wrote, "You like the Hamburglar outfit?" while another brought up some old outfits she wore on the ABC talk show, writing, "Yes, cause you are such an expert in fashion and style."

A third person added: "How about real leadership???" while a fourth said, "You can't be serious... this is a parody account, right?"

Source: @citizenmccain/instagram

Meghan McCain was trolled for saying 'real fashion is back.'

As OK! previously reported, the former model got a lot of backlash after people didn't seem to like her dark outfit, which she wore to her husband's swearing-in ceremony.

"She looks like she’a going to a British funeral," one person said, while another added, "The hat brim will keep Donny away from her face..."

Another user said, "She looks like she's going to her own execution ..."

Source: MEGA

Melania Trump looked like she was going to a funeral, some people pointed out.

Meghan has been vocal about how she feels about Donald getting back into the Oval Office again.

In September 2024, after her brother Jimmy McCain threw his support behind Kamala Harris, Meghan spoke about where she stood on the matter.

“I greatly respect the wide variety of political opinions of all of my family members and love them all very much,” she wrote on X. “I, however, remain a proud member of the Republican Party and hope for brighter days ahead. (Not voting for Harris or Trump, hope that clears things up).”

Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was ridiculed for barely showing any affection toward her husband.

She later revealed she voted for her late father, John McCain, in the 2024 election.

"I wrote in my dad. Is that cliche? I'm so sorry, I know, I know. It's so... people are mad at me. People are so mad at me, Katie. I mean, mad that I didn't vote either way," the 40-year-old told Katie Couric. "And I was like, I have such Christian guilt at night, and I don't want anything on my conscience with any of it. I just can never vote for Trump. I can't do it. I could never explain it to my children."

