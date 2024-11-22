Meghan McCain Reveals She Voted for Her Dead Father Over Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election

During her interview on the iHeart podcast "Next Questions With Katie Couric," Meghan said she couldn't bring herself to vote for Harris, despite her vocal opposition to the president-elect in the past, citing "just policy" as her rationale for the unique write-in vote.

"I wrote in my dad. Is that cliche? I'm so sorry, I know, I know. It's so... people are mad at me. People are so mad at me, Katie. I mean, mad that I didn't vote either way," the 40-year-old told Couric. "And I was like, I have such Christian guilt at night, and I don't want anything on my conscience with any of it. I just can never vote for Trump. I can't do it. I could never explain it to my children."