Meghan McCain Reveals She Voted for Her Dead Father Over Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election

Meghan McCain voted for her late dad.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain revealed she wrote in her vote for her deceased father, the late Senator John McCain, in the 2024 presidential election.

The political commentator claimed she wasn't able to vote for either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

During her interview on the iHeart podcast "Next Questions With Katie Couric," Meghan said she couldn't bring herself to vote for Harris, despite her vocal opposition to the president-elect in the past, citing "just policy" as her rationale for the unique write-in vote.

"I wrote in my dad. Is that cliche? I'm so sorry, I know, I know. It's so... people are mad at me. People are so mad at me, Katie. I mean, mad that I didn't vote either way," the 40-year-old told Couric. "And I was like, I have such Christian guilt at night, and I don't want anything on my conscience with any of it. I just can never vote for Trump. I can't do it. I could never explain it to my children."

Earlier this year, on her own podcast, "Citizen McCain," she received backlash for contentious comments directed at Harris, using the vice president's gender as a basis for criticism.

"She sounds like stoner, like a 19-year-old stoner in college who's high at 3 a.m. She makes me so uncomfortable," she told her listeners about Harris' 2022 speech about the passage of time. "I don't like watching her. I don't like listening to her."

"If anything, Vice President Harris has proven to me that maybe a woman can't be Vice President. I actually think she's setting feminism back 10 years," the former View host added.

In her conversation with Couric, Meghan reiterated her stance without delving further into the specifics of her objections to Harris as a candidate.

She told the host, "I really wanted her to give me a reason to vote for her, and I just felt like it never happened and there were some questions that she just couldn't answer."

"And look, I'm a pro-life, pretty hardcore conservative woman and Governor [Tim] Walz was way too extreme for me. He actually, like, scared me a lot more than she did," Meghan explained.

As OK! previously reported, Meghan heavily criticized her former co-hosts on The View for not having a single conservative woman who voted for the Republican candidate.

"It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC News that there isn't one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn't repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 6.

