'She Has No Class': Megyn Kelly Roasts Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez's Outfit She Wore to Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration
Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back when critiquing the outfit Lauren Sánchez wore to Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.
The political commentator slammed Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, for not dressing more conservative for the Monday, January 20, event.
Sánchez, who arrived with Bezos, wore a luxurious white fur coat with a lace bra popping out. The journalist completed her ensemble with a low ponytail and loose tendrils framing her face.
“She has no class. No dignity. No respect,” Kelly wrote in a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter).
“The Megyn Kelly Show” host’s fans chimed in, sharing their own takes on Sánchez’s outfit.
“Hey, they cost Jeff a lot of money, you’ve got to show them off😂🤣,” one user joked about the billionaire.
“Sánchez is gorgeous but the lingerie look was an absolute fail,” another commented.
“I was thinking, at least they aren't popping out and arriving 5 min before she does. But still…” a third added.
“Just wondering if Lauren Sánchez was attending the Inauguration between shifts at the local gentleman’s club? You’d think a billionaire’s GF could afford a blouse,” Trump follower Esso Bregor wrote on X.
- John Legend Slams 'Desperate' and Attention-Seeking Megyn Kelly for Dissing Chrissy Teigen: 'She Can Just Shut Up'
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- 'F------ Do Your Job': Megyn Kelly Rages at Mika Brzezinski for 'Egregiously' Kind Interview With First Lady Jill Biden
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn’t the first time Sánchez, 55, has stepped out in a similarly daring outfit. In December 2024, she attended The New York Times DealBook event in a comparable look.
Adding fuel to the fire, a viral screenshot from the inauguration showed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was sitting next to Sánchez, appearing to sneak a glance at her cleavage. While the image caused a stir online, videos later revealed it was nothing more than a fleeting moment.
"Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancée, captivated Mark Zuckerberg during the inauguration!" one user teased.
Another quipped, "I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez during Donald Trump's inauguration to go viral. Would be such a shame for Zuck."
The incident comes after Bezos, who got engaged to the brunette beauty in 2023, shut down rumors the pair were having a lavish $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colo., before the end of 2024.
“This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there, folks, and don’t be gullible," he stated.
He added, “Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that ‘covered’ and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen.”
The pair's relationship started in a scandalous way, as a report uncovered they were having an affair before Bezos announced he was divorcing MacKenzie Bezos in January 2019.