Jenny McCarthy Reveals Bullies at Her All-Girls Catholic School Once Set Her Hair on Fire: 'It Was Very Scary'
These days, Jenny McCarthy appears to be as confident as they come, but the actress revealed she was not one of the cool or popular kids growing up.
The star shared her story on the most recent episode of "The Coop With Kit" podcast, explaining she was bullied at school over her appearance.
"I went to an all-girls Catholic school and I really liked hair and makeup. I had my giant '80s hair, my blonde hair down to my butt, it was permed and lots of makeup," the mom-of-one, 51, recalled. "When you go to an all-girls school, that’s not appreciated."
"It was very scary because they would wait for me after school. And they did light my hair on fire at one point," McCarthy shockingly revealed.
Despite the horrifying incident, the former Playboy model admitted she never told any teachers or her parents about what happened.
"I just bottled it all up because I was too embarrassed," she spilled. "I thought my mom would think I’m a loser. Plus, I’m a person who doesn’t like empathy. I didn’t like people feeling sorry for me because I felt like I could handle anything."
McCarthy also kept it to herself so she wouldn't be a "burden" to her family. "My mom was always stressed about how we were going to put food on the table so to come home and burden her more ... it’s maybe a middle child thing," she explained.
Though her school days were tough to get through, the The Masked Singer judge acknowledged a silver lining, noting it gave her "resilience."
McCarthy said she carried that resilience with her when she first started to dabble in showbiz, sharing how she built an "armor" around herself to ensure she would stay strong even in the worst of times.
The TV personality confessed it wasn't until she met husband Donnie Wahlberg, 54, in 2013 that her "whole life changed," as she knew he was a "safe space."
Shared McCarthy, "Maybe that’s why I’m peaceful now because I was able to comfort that little girl by taking off the armor and telling her, ‘You’re in a safe place now.'"
The spouses — who tied the knot in 2014 — never miss the opportunity to gush over their love, insisting that being famous has never played a part in their relationship.
"We are proud of the fact that we're a successful couple. We kind of shudder at the term 'Hollywood couple,' like when we got together, and people were like 'Oh, a new Hollywood couple! They'll last two years!'" Wahlberg shared in a recent interview. "We were like, 'First of all, we're going to last more than two years and second of all, we're not a Hollywood couple. We're a couple.'"
"Hollywood has nothing to do with our relationship," the singer emphasized. "We have very little to do with Hollywood. We live in Illinois. She's from Chicago, I'm from Boston. Our relationship is not about Hollywood. It's about home, family and love."