Meghan McCain Labels Elon Musk & Nick Cannon As The 'Creepiest Tag Team' For Their 'Impregnate The Planet Mentality'

As usual, Meghan McCain isn't holding back. In a new op-ed, the star took aim at both Nick Cannon and Elon Musk for their social media exchange in which they joked about both of them fathering so many children with multiple women.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the tech entrepreneur and Shivon Zilis welcomed twins late last year, with the birth occurring just weeks before Musk and Grimes, 34, welcomed their second child together. The shocking news makes the Tesla founder a father to 10 children.