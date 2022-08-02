If a bathroom break is needed, one must be escorted by a staffer at the show. They must also be accompanied during long breaks, such as when pre-recorded footage airs, as opposed to during normal commercials.

Another huge no, no? Having your cell phone on. Once inside the studio, all mobile devices must be completely shut off and put away during filming. Every person who enters the studio must also be vaccinated against COVID-19 and be willing to show proof of vaccination.