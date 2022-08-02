Their Way Or The Highway!No Phones, Bathroom Escorts & Dress Codes: What's It Like To Be An Audience Member Of 'The View'
It turns out that it's not all celebrity sightings and free giveaways for audience members at The View. In fact, it's reported that if you want the chance to see a live taping of the famed talk show, you will have to adhere to a very strict set of rules given by producers.
According to an insider who attended the show recently, eager live viewers must follow a formal dress code where they cannot wear bright colors and are encouraged to dress “trendy,” though they're also asked to avoid solid black and white ensembles. The outfit must be conservative, with things like sleeveless tops, low-cut necklines and shorts prohibited.
If a bathroom break is needed, one must be escorted by a staffer at the show. They must also be accompanied during long breaks, such as when pre-recorded footage airs, as opposed to during normal commercials.
Another huge no, no? Having your cell phone on. Once inside the studio, all mobile devices must be completely shut off and put away during filming. Every person who enters the studio must also be vaccinated against COVID-19 and be willing to show proof of vaccination.
In addition, fans are not permitted to ask any of the hosts for photos due to strict COVID-19 guidelines. As OK! previously reported, Joy Behar recently scolded a fan who asked Whoopi Goldberg for a selfie after the taping.
After the adoring fan asked the question, the comedian yelled "No!" before the Oscar winner could answer. Despite Behar's scolding, Goldberg took a photo with the audience member. “Look at what you started!” the former Joy Behar: Say Anything! host reportedly yelled.
That was not the only Behar freak out as of late. The longtime host lost it at a staffer who she screamed at to pick up the pace, as they were entertaining audience members before the show came back from commercial.