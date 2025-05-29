Meghan Trainor Flaunts New Body in Bikini After B--- Job: Photos

Trainor donned a cleavage-baring Dior bra top and shorts with gold chains draped across the front. She paired the look with clear sunglasses, a pearl choker and two gold bangles as she posed in front of palm trees.

"Out of office 🌺🌴," she captioned the social media share.

Fans were quick to point out how the star's lean physique contradicts her past song lyrics.

"Ozempic got this one too!😂 all about that bass huh?" one user quipped, while another said, "Went from 'you know I ain’t no size 2' to being an actual size 2💔."

However, Trainor's celeb friends supported her from the comments section.

Paris Hilton left a heart-eyes emoji while influencer Tana Mongeau wrote, "cutie pie."

"Wow wow wow wow," the musician's cousin and YouTuber Abbie Herbert added.