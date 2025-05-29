Meghan Trainor Flaunts New Body in Bikini After B--- Job: Photos
Meghan Trainor debuted her new chest in a skimpy swimsuit.
The "No" singer, 31, stepped out in a bikini to showcase her new cosmetic surgery in Maui, Hawaii, on Wednesday, May 28.
Meghan Trainor's B--- Job
Trainor donned a cleavage-baring Dior bra top and shorts with gold chains draped across the front. She paired the look with clear sunglasses, a pearl choker and two gold bangles as she posed in front of palm trees.
"Out of office 🌺🌴," she captioned the social media share.
Fans were quick to point out how the star's lean physique contradicts her past song lyrics.
"Ozempic got this one too!😂 all about that bass huh?" one user quipped, while another said, "Went from 'you know I ain’t no size 2' to being an actual size 2💔."
However, Trainor's celeb friends supported her from the comments section.
Paris Hilton left a heart-eyes emoji while influencer Tana Mongeau wrote, "cutie pie."
"Wow wow wow wow," the musician's cousin and YouTuber Abbie Herbert added.
Meghan Trainor Changes Her Song Lyrics at Wango Tango
During her Wango Tango festival performance on May 10, the award-winning artist changed the lyrics of her hit "All About That Bass" to reflect her plastic surgery transformation.
"Yeah, it's pretty clear, I got some new b----," she sang instead of "Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two."
Trainor flaunted her b------ in a Carnival-inspired, hot pink bra top, high-waisted bottoms and choker as she paraded around the stage.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Did Meghan Trainor Get a B--- Job?
Trainor previously opened up about her decision to get a b--- job on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of the "Forever Young Podcast."
"I knew I need a lift since day one…" she disclosed. "They came out saggy. I was raised with saggy b----. And then I had two kids. I gained the most weight I ever had. Then I lost it all, I lost even more."
Her dad used to buy her padded bra inserts from Victoria's Secret to help out.
She ultimately decided to seek assistance from doctors at the beginning of this year.
"The week before surgery, I would look at my b---- in the shower, and I was like, 'These aren’t even mine anymore. Get these off,'" she recalled. "So I think when you’re at that place, that’s when you know."
Now, she renders her "perky" pair of b------ the "perfect size."
"I’m trying to get more in touch with my feminine side and that definitely helped a lot," the pop star expressed.