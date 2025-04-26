Meghan Trainor's Weight-Loss Transformation — See Before and After Photos

Trainor lit up the 2022 American Music Awards by wearing a bright pink, two-piece outfit. The suit featured a plunging neckline and a belt buckle at the waist, while the matching pants featured bell-bottoms.

By that time, she had already begun her weight-loss journey through diet and exercise.

"I worked [out] every day and challenged myself. I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, 'I'm fighting,'" she told ET Canada. "I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean. My brain is so happy when I exercise."