Meghan Trainor's Weight-Loss Transformation — See Before and After Photos
September 2014
In September 2014, Meghan Trainor attended the iHeart Radio Music Festival – Day 2 red carpet event in an all-black ensemble consisting of a cardigan with floral-patterned details, miniskirt, stockings, knee-high socks and heeled boots.
November 2014
The "Made You Look" songstress made everyone look at her when she arrived at the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. For the event, she opted for a black long-sleeved dress with a lace pattern and complemented it with a pair of black pumps.
May 2015
Trainor stepped out at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in a full-length sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and a fitted bodice. She also wore strappy heels to complete her classy look.
January 2016
In January 2016, the "Dear Future Husband" singer made a grand entrance at the People's Choice Awards in a dazzling wrap-style black dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired it with a gold clutch and matching high heels.
March 2016
Wearing a black long-sleeved top and a striped pencil skirt, Trainor stole the spotlight as she arrived at the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
December 2016
At the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016, the mom-of-two made waves in a stunning red dress that showcased her curves. The ensemble's white faux fur design splendidly matched her over-the-knee boots for additional glam.
April 2017
Trainor showed up at the premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village and served looks wearing a long-sleeved dress with a floral print.
February 2018
Trainor joined The Four: Battle for Stardom finale's viewing party in a curve-hugging gown that highlighted her behind.
April 2018
Trainor turned heads at the premiere of I Feel Pretty, wearing a white, off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted flared pants that accentuated her figure.
February 2019
The "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" singer walked the Delta Air Lines 2019 Pre-Grammy's Party rocking a black pantsuit with a plunging neckline and black high heels.
May 2019
During the premiere of The Hustle, Trainor walked the red carpet in a cleavage-baring, low-cut leather jumpsuit and heels.
December 2019
Trainor set the press launch of The Voice 2020 UK Series on fire when she made an appearance in a long-sleeved, button-up shirt and matching wide-leg pants.
March 2020
She rocked the 2020 Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls runway show in a light blue, body-hugging dress with large sleeves. She also styled her hair in pigtails, adding blue streaks to match her outfit.
On e year later, she gave birth to her and Daryl Sabara's first child, Riley.
November 2022
Trainor lit up the 2022 American Music Awards by wearing a bright pink, two-piece outfit. The suit featured a plunging neckline and a belt buckle at the waist, while the matching pants featured bell-bottoms.
By that time, she had already begun her weight-loss journey through diet and exercise.
"I worked [out] every day and challenged myself. I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, 'I'm fighting,'" she told ET Canada. "I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean. My brain is so happy when I exercise."
April 2023
A very pregnant Trainor was spotted out and about in New York City to promote her book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.
August 2024
The "Don't I Make It Look Easy" songstress arrived in style at Intuit Dome opening night in Los Angeles, rocking her layered cropped blazer and matching miniskirt. She paired the two-piece outfit with black tights and loafers.
December 2024
Trainor serenaded the attendees of iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 amid her weight-loss journey.
March 2025
The "Nice to Meet Ya" singer flaunted her slimmed-down figure at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March 2025.
Following her appearance at the event, she shared an Instagram post to call out internet users who commented on her body instead of her music.
"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," Trainor revealed. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."
She concluded, "Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love 💙."