Meghan Trainor's Unfiltered Confessions About Weight-Loss, Cosmetic Enhancements and More Revealed

Meghan Trainor 'Rewired' Her Brain to Have a Healthy Body Image

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor has been candid about how she transformed her physical and mental health.

Meghan Trainor's transformation began long before she gave birth to her second child. On July 1, 2023, the mom-of-two welcomed son Barry Bruce Trainor with her husband, Daryl Sabara. Before expanding their brood, the "Dear Future Husband" hitmaker got candid about developing a healthy body image by "rewiring" her brain. "And I saw this girl on TikTok sobbing in her car and said, 'I'm 30 years old and I finally love myself fully, all of me, my body, who I am,' sobbing. And she was like, 'I just want you to know you could love yourself someday too. It'll happen.' And I was like, 'I love TikTok,'" she told People. After seeing the posts about body transparency, Meghan — who is also mom to son Riley Trainor — felt inspired to do the same. "Because I've seen so many people on TikTok now open up, and I'm like, 'Here's what it looks like to be 180 pounds.' Everyone's body's so different," she added. "You could see a girl who's really tall in a bikini, showing off her 185 pound body or something. And I'm like, 'Wow. It's so interesting how weight sits differently on everyone.' Numbers are just numbers. Whatever makes you feel the healthiest is where you should live."

Meghan Trainor Regretted Getting Botox and Lip Filler

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor said she 'cannot smile' after getting Botox.

In a 2024 episode of her and her brother Ryan Trainor's "Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast, Meghan revealed she "got too much Botox" and needed help. "I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times, just my forehead," she disclosed, adding Botox's combination with lip filler left her unable to smile. "Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip," Meghan continued. "And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living, it was not true. I cannot smile anymore." Ryan said he was the one who told Meghan she could no longer smile, prompting the songstress to agree, as she "can't unsee it." "And everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try," Meghan confessed.

Meghan Trainor Initially Dismissed Ozempic Rumors

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor's weight-loss sparked Ozempic rumors.

The "All About That Bass" singer faced Ozempic rumors when she debuted a slimmer physique in 2024. During an appearance on the December 12, 2024, episode of Today, she said her weight-loss journey began with a weight-lifting routine. "I'm not crazy. I try to go three times a week," she explained. "I didn't know lifting weights would change my life so much. I was, like, dying, trying to run on the treadmill, and it made me swollen." Additionally, chasing around her two kids reportedly helped her in her journey. When Meghan was asked about her transformation again at the 2025 Billboard's Women in Music event, she said "Science is the secret" because she learned "a lot of tricks" she initially had no idea about. "I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always," she continued. "So anything that'll help me age backward, I'm into it. I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, 'make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it' … I'm trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me. Science."

Meghan Trainor Finally Admitted to Using Weight-Loss Drugs

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor credited Mounjaro for her weight-loss.

Following her buzzworthy appearance at Billboard's Women in Music Awards in March, the "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" crooner confirmed she has been using weight-loss drugs while expressing disappointment at how people were focused on her appearance. "It's a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here," she shared in an Instagram post. "This is what it's like to be a woman in the music industry." Meghan confirmed she has been trying to shed pounds while also revealing the secret behind her weight-loss. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she explained. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great." Both Meghan and her husband turned to Mounjaro to achieve their fitness goals. They put their jaw-dropping transformations on full display at The Paper premiere in Hollywood, Calif., on August 27.

Meghan Trainor 'Got Some New B----'

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor changed a song's lyric to reveal her decision to go under the knife.

Meghan completed her transformation with a new set of b----, saying undergoing b----- augmentation made her feel more comfortable in her body. The procedure, in which she received a "full anchor" lift and implants, was performed to restore the shape of her chest. "Before they were just empty and different sizes and just felt like skin on me. There wasn't much b----- tissue," she told an outlet. Her b--- job also inspired her to playfully change the lyrics of her hit song "All About That Bass," singing, "I got some new b----," instead of the original lyric, "I ain't no size 2."

Meghan Trainor's Father Used to Buy Her Implants

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor said she had always wanted a b--- job.