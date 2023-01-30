Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Her & Husband Daryl Sabara's Second Child: 'What A Blessing'

"It's like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, 'We need to go to the doctor. There's nothing in me.' I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley," the Grammy winner recalled.

"I got them a right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face — so that's been fun with makeup — and popped early and was very nauseous. I was sick, my boobies were aching. This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down," Trainor revealed of her difficult first trimester. "I pee every 20 minutes, and I'm fully out of breath just from talking. It's great."