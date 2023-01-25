Daryl Sabara Reveals What 'Sparked' Him To Cut Out Alcohol & Weed: 'Being Alone Is Kind Of A Trigger For Me'
Daryl Sabara revealed what made him get sober during the latest episode of his wife Meghan Trainor's podcast "Workin' On It."
"One piece of advice that my therapist gave me that was so helpful was [that] she just said 'If you want to be on your A-game maybe consider full sobriety,'" the 30-year-old actor, who had been drinking and smoking weed over the years, stated.
"I was like, 'what the f**k! Of course, I want to be on my A-game," he continued. "That really sparked something in me to go like, 'OK, you know what? Even though weeds not really bad for me right now, I don't need to keep testing it out to wait to get bad or to get in a bad spot. So let's just try this full sobriety thing."
The Spy Kids alum said marijuana was his "clutch," making him "harder" for him to not smoke. "Going out to an event or a concert I would be like 'Oh maybe I'll get a little high,'" he shared.
"I'm figuring out that being alone is kind of a trigger for me," he explained of his journey. "I know now that when I am alone to be ready for the little b**ch inside of my head to be like, 'Hey buddy, it's just us now. What are we going to do?' And that's huge to know that it's coming instead of just going to booze and weed."
The "Made You Look" songstress, 29, recalled how in the beginning of their marriage, she caught her husband smoking in the bedroom. "Not even lit yet, he hears me, I go, 'What are you doing?'" she said.
That moment helped Sabara change his ways.
"You just make me a better person and I appreciate you," he told his wife, whom he married in December 2018.
Despite the ups and downs, the pair, who share son Riley, 23 months, seem like they are in a great spot. So much so, they recently gushed about their four-year anniversary.
"4 years of marriage to my favorite human ever. I'm forever in that honeymoon phase. Thank you for making me laugh so hard, for always making me feel SO loved and for being the best life partner ever," the blonde beauty wrote. "From saying "I love you" on day 6 of knowing each other, and writing you "Marry Me" after month one…I always knew it was you."
For his part, he wrote, "To the love of my life @meghantrainor…My best life started when I met you. I can't believe I got so lucky with the sweetest, funniest, most beautiful and talented woman in the world."