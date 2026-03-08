Megyn Kelly Slams Arizona Police's Department Over Handling of Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Abduction: 'What a Debacle'
Megyn Kelly blasted Arizona's police department over their handling of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Savannah Guthrie's mother has been missing since February 1 after reportedly being abducted from her home in Tucson.
Megyn Kelly Tweeted Out Her Frustrations Over Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Megyn, 55, reposted a report about the Today show host, 54, flying back to New York after spending days in Arizona searching for her lost mother on March 5.
"This is so sad. What a debacle - 400 cops and no arrests, no suspects, nothing?! Poor Nancy," she tweeted.
Other fans agreed with the former Fox News personality, with one tweeting: "This whole thing seems so fishy! Why is there no leads in this case? Why has she not been found? Something is not right!"
Over 400 Members of Police Are Involved in Nancy Guthrie's Case
"Cold case within a month. Something isn’t right. Why does it feel like a cover up?" another asked. "400 cops and nothing? That’s not just sad it’s scary."
Someone else chimed in: "Facts. It's heartbreaking to see a situation like this unfold with so little progress. The lack of answers adds to the frustration, especially for the family. Everyone deserves closure and justice in times like these."
A combination of about 400 members of law enforcement, including FBI agents, SWAT team and Pima County Sheriff Department officers, are involved in the investigation of the 84-year-old's abduction.
Megyn Kelly Previously Criticized the Guthrie Family
Last month, Megyn also slammed the Guthrie family for seemingly not appearing to do enough to help out in the search for their missing matriarch.
Megyn spoke with comedian Zack Peter on the February 19 episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," where they discussed Nancy's case.
“We have someone that’s missing, and we are seeing the family like very, very little,” Zack said. “There’s no press conferences; we’re not seeing them out searching for their mother…I’m trying not to judge them. But like every day, I’m getting more and more curious about what’s really going on.”
"It’s a very good point. We have seen so little of the Guthries. We haven’t even seen them out, you know, joining in a search, or like helping with the grid pattern where they walk the grounds. We haven’t seen...” Megyn noted, as Zack interjected: "Prayer vigil."
“Prayer Vigil,” the journalist repeated. “Or like even an everyday update, like this is — ‘Please keep the pressure on, please keep looking for our mom.’ It’s just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, ‘If you have our mom, please return her.’ It is a little odd.”