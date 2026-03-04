Ex-FBI Agent Slams Reports Nancy Guthrie's Investigation Has Turned 'Cold': 'This Case Is Red Hot'

Article continues below advertisement

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer is pushing back hard against reports suggesting the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s case has gone “cold." The retired investigator, who spent 28 years in law enforcement, said there’s still serious movement behind the scenes in the search for the missing 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie. It has now been more than a month since Nancy vanished on February 1.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Jennifer Coffindaffer said Nancy Guthrie’s case is not 'cold.'

In a recent post on X, Jennifer made it clear she believes the case is far from over. “Anyone reporting that Nancy's case is cold has no idea what that term means and has never worked a day of law enforcement in their life. The FBI has so many video leads that they have relocated to Phoenix for additional analytics resources. They have a glove, DNA from inside the house, videos, Porch Guy leads and so much more we know nothing about,” she posted. “This case is red hot in terms of actionable leads.… It only takes one good one to break the case wide open,” Jennifer emphasized.

pic.twitter.com/bBas7Id5jk — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) March 3, 2026

She’s not the only former agent speaking out. Retired FBI agent Greg Rogers, who left the bureau in 2017, also said he doesn’t believe the investigation has stalled. "I don't believe the case has gone cold,” Greg told an outlet. "Although the number of FBI agents dedicated has lessened as leads have decreased and there is no current need for tactical teams, there are still a good number of agents who will remain assigned to this case until it's resolved. That includes tech agents that are concentrating on digital forensics like cell tower searches,” he added.

Source: Break The Case with Jen Coffindaffer FBI/YouTube The FBI is still reviewing video and DNA evidence.

Greg also pointed to the family’s $1 million reward as a possible game-changer. "I have worked a number of cases where rewards made all the difference. I am hopeful someone will decide the reward in this case is worth the risk of cooperating," he explained.

As OK! previously reported, Savannah shared that she and her siblings are offering a huge reward for their mother’s safe recovery.

Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/Instagram Another retired agent also believes the case is active.

“Please — be the one that brings her home,” she begged, sharing the FBI tip line number, 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). She added, “NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are offering a $1 million reward to help find their mom.