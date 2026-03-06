FBI Searches Home West of Nancy Guthrie's as Investigation Continues

Article continues below advertisement

FBI agents and investigators were seen searching the home directly west of Nancy Guthrie’s residence in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, February 5, as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1. Federal agents and Pima County Sheriff’s detectives focused on the garage and driveway area of the neighboring property. Investigators were seen speaking with several neighbors in the immediate vicinity.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

However, as the search enters its second month, investigators are increasingly frustrated by the lack of solid leads. “Everybody wishes that we had some hot leads, that the whole department’s working, trying to run down to solve this quickly. So, the fact that we’re reducing the amount of manpower working it, I mean, it’s hard to say what kind of sign that signals,” Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, told NewsNation. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is more optimistic, telling NBC News they are closer to finding the suspect. "I think the investigators are definitely closer," Nanos said in an interview on Monday, February 2. "I've said this from the beginning: I have full faith, full confidence, they're going to solve this," he added.

Source: MEGA A glove found about two miles from Nancy’s home was recently tested for DNA.

A glove found about two miles from Nancy’s home was recently tested for DNA, which the Pima County Sheriff confirmed belonged to a nearby restaurant worker and is unrelated to the case. Investigators are also analyzing pacemaker data that shows Nancy's device disconnected from her phone at approximately 2:30 a.m. on February 1. This timeframe matches doorbell camera footage showing a car passing through the neighborhood.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie visited her 'Today' costars on March 5.

The FBI previously released images of a suspect — a masked man standing 5'9” to 5'10” with an average build — carrying an Ozark Trail Hiker Pack (sold exclusively at Walmart). Reports indicate that highly sophisticated ransom demands involving cryptocurrency have been received, though officials have not confirmed their validity.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her mom's recovery.