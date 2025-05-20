Megyn Kelly Believes Joe Biden Delayed Cancer Announcement to 'Cover Up' New Book's Bombshell Claims About His 'Cognitive Issues'
Megyn Kelly thinks there's something suspicious about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, which was announced to the public on Sunday, May 18.
The journalist discussed her opinion on the Monday, May 19, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Megyn Kelly Questions 'Timing' of Joe Biden's Cancer Announcement
"The timing of this announcement is raising many serious questions," Kelly stated. "How could President Biden, who left office at the age of 82, not have been previously screened for prostate cancer?"
"Oncologist Ezekiel Emanuel, brother of Rahm Emanuel, I've interviewed him many times on Fox News, he's a prominent Democrat, and he is the so-called architect of Obamacare. He told Morning Joe today that, in his opinion, Mr. Biden had this cancer while he was president..." Kelly continued.
The podcast host pointed out that the "diagnosis came on the same weekend we heard the audio for the first time from Mr. Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur where the President forgot the years when he had been Vice President, as well as the year when his son Beau died."
"And it comes just ahead of tomorrow's publication of this book, Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson," Kelly noted. "And the book lays out the significant cognitive issues that Joe Biden displayed while President, and the lengths his aides went to hide them."
The political commentator felt it's not a coincidence that "top Democrat strategist" David Axelrod "reacted" to the diagnosis by noting that claims made in Original Sin will be "more muted now" due to Biden's health battle.
Megyn Kelly Plans to Discuss New Book Despite Former President's Health Woes
However, Kelly stated she refuses to avoid dissecting the tome.
"We reject your suggestion and that will not be happening on this program. We will be taking a full, robust, deep dive into everything that's revealed in that book. And no detail will be spared, David Axelrod, because of this diagnosis. You are #PartOfTheProblem," she concluded. "The same media that covered up the Joe Biden mental infirmity is now going to try to use this diagnosis as an excuse to cover up the discussion about the cover up. It's a no."
Details of Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
As OK! reported, Biden's diagnosis came after he "was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," a statement from his personal office shared.
"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the note continued. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."
Joe Biden Thanks People for Their Support
On May 19, the former POTUS uploaded a selfie alongside wife Jill Biden to express his gratitude for everyone's well-wishes.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," he captioned the post. "Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."