Megyn Kelly Believes Joe Biden Delayed Cancer Announcement to 'Cover Up' New Book's Bombshell Claims About His 'Cognitive Issues'

The podcast host pointed out that the "diagnosis came on the same weekend we heard the audio for the first time from Mr. Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur where the President forgot the years when he had been Vice President, as well as the year when his son Beau died."

"And it comes just ahead of tomorrow's publication of this book, Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson," Kelly noted. "And the book lays out the significant cognitive issues that Joe Biden displayed while President, and the lengths his aides went to hide them."

The political commentator felt it's not a coincidence that "top Democrat strategist" David Axelrod "reacted" to the diagnosis by noting that claims made in Original Sin will be "more muted now" due to Biden's health battle.