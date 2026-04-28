Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Fake' Norah O'Donnell for Reading WHCD Shooter's Scathing Manifesto to Donald Trump on '60 Minutes'

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly called Norah O'Donnell 'so fake.'

Kelly was appalled that O'Donnell read a line from Allen's manifesto that stated, "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." Trump responded by declaring he's not a rapist, prompting O'Donnell to ask, "Oh, you think he was referring to you?"

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Megyn Kelly Calls Norah O'Donnell 'So Fake'

Source: @60minutes/youtube Norah O'Donnell read Cole Thomas Allen's alleged manifesto out loud to Donald Trump.

Kelly believes O'Donnell's reaction was just for the cameras. "She was doing it to be an a--. You're so fake!" the Megyn Kelly Show host declared on an episode of her program. "She's trying to get his reaction to what this guy said."

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'What Are You Saying?'

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Source: @60minutes/youtube The president responded to the manifesto by declaring he didn't rape anyone.

"What the f---. What are you saying? Of course it was about him. She's not an idiot, she knows very well that was a comment about President Trump," Kelly continued. "What is she, trying to like, get Trump? Like, 'A-ha! It's an admission by you that you are a rapist and a pedophile.'" "You recognize that was about him too, that's why you read it to him," she stated.

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Source: @60minutes/youtube Donald Trump called Norah O'Donnell a 'disgrace' for reading the manifesto out loud.

Trump was just as angry over the moment, replying during the on-air conversation, "I was waiting for you to read that [the manifesto] because I knew you would because you're horrible people. ... Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody." "You read that c--- from some sick person? I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me," he added. "I was totally exonerated." "You're a disgrace. But go ahead," he said. "Let's finish the interview. ... You're disgraceful."

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Donald Trump's Appearance Sparks Health Concerns

Source: @maddenifico/X Fans accused the POTUS of wearing a diaper during the televised interview.