Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Fake' Norah O'Donnell for Reading WHCD Shooter's Scathing Manifesto to Donald Trump on '60 Minutes'
April 28 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly slammed Norah O'Donnell for the way she went about her recent 60 Minutes interview with Donald Trump.
The Sunday, April 27, chat took place one day after Cole Tomas Allen was accused of trying to assassinate the president and his administration at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Kelly was appalled that O'Donnell read a line from Allen's manifesto that stated, "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."
Trump responded by declaring he's not a rapist, prompting O'Donnell to ask, "Oh, you think he was referring to you?"
Megyn Kelly Calls Norah O'Donnell 'So Fake'
Kelly believes O'Donnell's reaction was just for the cameras.
"She was doing it to be an a--. You're so fake!" the Megyn Kelly Show host declared on an episode of her program. "She's trying to get his reaction to what this guy said."
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"What the f---. What are you saying? Of course it was about him. She's not an idiot, she knows very well that was a comment about President Trump," Kelly continued. "What is she, trying to like, get Trump? Like, 'A-ha! It's an admission by you that you are a rapist and a pedophile.'"
"You recognize that was about him too, that's why you read it to him," she stated.
Trump was just as angry over the moment, replying during the on-air conversation, "I was waiting for you to read that [the manifesto] because I knew you would because you're horrible people. ... Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody."
"You read that c--- from some sick person? I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me," he added. "I was totally exonerated."
"You're a disgrace. But go ahead," he said. "Let's finish the interview. ... You're disgraceful."
Donald Trump's Appearance Sparks Health Concerns
O'Donnell's interview with the POTUS also went viral due to the Trump's appearance, as viewers noticed a bulge protruding from his suit while sitting down.
Activist Bill Madden posted a clip of the moment on X, writing, "Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper."
Several social media users agreed, with one writing, "That's a giant diaper he's got on."
"Colostomy bag? Full Depends? God only knows," quipped someone else.