WHCD Shooter Cole Tomas Allen's Eerie Manifesto Revealed: Teacher Wanted to 'Target' Donald Trump and Other Government Officials
April 26 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
The White House Correspondents' dinner was interrupted on April 25 by suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen.
The 31-year-old teacher reportedly drafted an anti-Donald Trump manifesto where he laid out his plans on how to assassinate the president.
No One Was Injured During the Shooting Incident
During the event at the Washington Hilton, Allen allegedly fired several shots into the crowd. While no one was injured, he was arrested and put into custody shortly after the incident.
According to the New York Post, Allen sent his manifesto to his family before the dinner event and called himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin."
He wanted to shoot “administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."
“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, referring to the POTUS, 79.
“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls),” he added.
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The creepy manifesto droned on: “I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”
Allen then cited his Christian faith for his actions, writing: “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”
Allen further described how "arrogant" and "incompetent" the hotel staff was at the Hilton. "I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat," he scoffed.
Donald Trump Called the Gunman a 'Lone Wolf'
Trump addressed Allen's manifesto during an interview with Fox News on April 26, saying the man "hates Christians" and is a "sick, troubled guy."
Following the White House Correspondents' dinner shooting incident, Trump quickly held a press conference at the White House Briefing Room and called the assailant a “thug” and a “lone wolf."
The politician also posted a photo of Allen on his Truth Social account Saturday evening where he had his hands tied behind his back and was held down by cops.
He also praised police for their handling of the situation, adding online: "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we LET THE SHOW GO ON but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement."