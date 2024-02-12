OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

'Not Into Usher': Megyn Kelly Blasts Super Bowl Halftime Show as She Disses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Performance

megyn kelly usher super bowl shade
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Megyn Kelly did not hold back her thoughts when it came to Usher's performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

After Usher, 45, sang a slew of his hits — "Burn," "Confessions," "Yeah!" and more — and received rave reviews, Kelly, 53, wasn't impressed.

"Not into Usher or this halftime show - however I do appreciate that my kids haven’t had anyone’s vag exposed to them on screen as they innocently wait for the football to start. (Hi J-Lo, Shakira.)," the blonde beauty wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, February 11, referring to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

People quickly slammed Kelly for being rude to three insanely talented singers. One person wrote, "Megyn Kelly can’t handle J-Lo and Shakira?!? " while another said, "This is probably *the best* halftime show in many years. Usher is f------- rocking it. To be fair, Usher is in my top 5. And I am 60!"

A third person added, "I’m glad my kids aren’t exposed to you."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly usher super bowl shade
Source: mega

Usher performed at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Usher brought down the house when he skated on stage, in addition to bringing out several guest stars, including H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil Jon and Alicia Keys.

Fans immediately flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the performance. One person wrote, "Usher really crammed everything that he possibly could into his set, and that’s why he’ll forever be the king," @redforjanet added. "Deserved a longer set, but that was amazinggg!" while another said, "Gen Z gotta realize this Halftime Show ain’t for them. This is for us millennials! #UsherBowl#SuperBowl."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly usher super bowl shade
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed in 2020.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly
Article continues below advertisement

"I cried at home as I watched the #SuperBowlLVIII to see #Usher performing the #HalftimeShow as he sang 'My Boo' with #AliciaKeys!!! My favorite part of #UsherBowl!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," a third person said. "I screamed nostalgically…👏🥹"

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly usher super bowl shade
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly dissed Usher's performance on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly usher super bowl shade
Source: mega

Usher received rave reviews after belting out a bunch of his hit songs.

As OK! previously reported, Usher explained his inspiration when preparing for the big night.

“Something very magical happened here in Las Vegas during my residency, where I was able to bring all of my worlds together. I basically turned Las Vegas into Atlanta. I brought that melting pot that is Atlanta in a culture to Las Vegas. I wanted to bring that to a stadium. So what I did for the show, I put my residency on steroids and I brought it to another level. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to make it to the residency, this will be like the level above 10 times of what that was,” he explained to Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.