'Not Into Usher': Megyn Kelly Blasts Super Bowl Halftime Show as She Disses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Performance

Megyn Kelly did not hold back her thoughts when it came to Usher's performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

After Usher, 45, sang a slew of his hits — "Burn," "Confessions," "Yeah!" and more — and received rave reviews, Kelly, 53, wasn't impressed.

"Not into Usher or this halftime show - however I do appreciate that my kids haven’t had anyone’s vag exposed to them on screen as they innocently wait for the football to start. (Hi J-Lo, Shakira.)," the blonde beauty wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, February 11, referring to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance in 2020.