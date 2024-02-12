'Not Into Usher': Megyn Kelly Blasts Super Bowl Halftime Show as She Disses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Performance
Megyn Kelly did not hold back her thoughts when it came to Usher's performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.
After Usher, 45, sang a slew of his hits — "Burn," "Confessions," "Yeah!" and more — and received rave reviews, Kelly, 53, wasn't impressed.
"Not into Usher or this halftime show - however I do appreciate that my kids haven’t had anyone’s vag exposed to them on screen as they innocently wait for the football to start. (Hi J-Lo, Shakira.)," the blonde beauty wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, February 11, referring to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance in 2020.
People quickly slammed Kelly for being rude to three insanely talented singers. One person wrote, "Megyn Kelly can’t handle J-Lo and Shakira?!? " while another said, "This is probably *the best* halftime show in many years. Usher is f------- rocking it. To be fair, Usher is in my top 5. And I am 60!"
A third person added, "I’m glad my kids aren’t exposed to you."
As OK! previously reported, Usher brought down the house when he skated on stage, in addition to bringing out several guest stars, including H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil Jon and Alicia Keys.
Fans immediately flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the performance. One person wrote, "Usher really crammed everything that he possibly could into his set, and that’s why he’ll forever be the king," @redforjanet added. "Deserved a longer set, but that was amazinggg!" while another said, "Gen Z gotta realize this Halftime Show ain’t for them. This is for us millennials! #UsherBowl#SuperBowl."
"I cried at home as I watched the #SuperBowlLVIII to see #Usher performing the #HalftimeShow as he sang 'My Boo' with #AliciaKeys!!! My favorite part of #UsherBowl!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," a third person said. "I screamed nostalgically…👏🥹"
As OK! previously reported, Usher explained his inspiration when preparing for the big night.
“Something very magical happened here in Las Vegas during my residency, where I was able to bring all of my worlds together. I basically turned Las Vegas into Atlanta. I brought that melting pot that is Atlanta in a culture to Las Vegas. I wanted to bring that to a stadium. So what I did for the show, I put my residency on steroids and I brought it to another level. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to make it to the residency, this will be like the level above 10 times of what that was,” he explained to Vanity Fair.