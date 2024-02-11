Kim Kardashian and New Flame Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted on First Public Outing Together in Las Vegas Ahead of the Super Bowl
Are Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. the new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
On Saturday, February 10, the reality TV star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were publicly spotted for the first time at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.
The duo, who were first romantically linked in September 2023, stepped out in chic looks as they strolled through the resort along with security guards.
The athlete stepped out in black and white cargo pants, and a matching leather jacket with star detailing on the sleeves, a white T-shirt and black boots, while the Skims founder wore a low-cut brown top, brown bell bottom pants and a black cowgirl hat.
The pair are likely there to attend the 2024 Super Bowl, though it is unclear if they will be seated together for the big game.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently told Daily Mail the flames have been seeing each other since summer 2023, though they have managed to keep the romance quiet.
“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,” the insider said of the 43-year-old and the 31-year-old. “She is not seeing anyone else right now — at least not that her close friends know of.”
As for why the two celebs kept the relationship low-key, the source claimed it was out of respect for Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Lauren "LoLo" Wood — whom he shares 1-year-old son Zydn with.
Apparently the two started “hanging out” shortly after the NFL player’s split from his longtime partner and they did not want the public to think Kardashian had broken their relationship.
“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” they shared. “One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods."
“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker,” the source added.
“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye,” they continued, mentioning Kardashian’s ex-husband, whom she shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with. “After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”
“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof,” the insider stated.
Another source spoke of how the stars’ budding romance was going, claiming they have been "getting serious," even though the football player is known to be "much more private."
The father-of-one is apparently more "low-key, while Kim's more accustomed to the limelight," they said, noting that they're "trying to figure out the next steps."