Jeffrey Epstein Was 'in the CIA,' Former DOJ Employee Claims in Bombshell Theory

A former Department of Justice employee is stirring controversy with explosive claims about Jeffrey Epstein. Glenn Prager, who once worked at the DOJ, sat down with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and suggested the late financier wasn’t just a criminal.

Source: MEGA A former DOJ employee claimed Jeffrey Epstein was a 'CIA informant.'

"[The DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel. It's not talked about yet, but it's soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant,” Prager alleged.

However, the Department of Justice wasted no time shutting down that theory. "This individual worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago,” the agency clarified. "He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate."

Source: MEGA The Department of Justice said Glenn Prager's statements were 'not accurate.'

Officials went further, saying, "It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit." Prager didn’t stop there, as he also insisted Donald Trump had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes. “He’s not protecting himself, because there’s nothing there,” Prager claimed. "I've interviewed all the victims. There's never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can't be said for [Bill] Clinton. And it can't be said for others."

Source: MEGA Glenn Prager insisted Donald Trump had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

That statement clashes with how Trump once spoke about Epstein. In 2002, the president praised him in a New York magazine profile. "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy," Trump said at the time. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

By 2005, Epstein’s reputation began to crumble. Parents of a 14-year-old girl told police in Florida that he molested their daughter at his Palm Beach home. A raid on the mansion turned up dozens of photos of young girls. "This was not a 'he said, she said' situation," Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter recalled. "This was 50-something 'shes' and one 'he' — and the 'shes' all basically told the same story."

Source: MEGA The controversial financier pleaded guilty in 2008 and served 14 months in jail.

Journalist Michael Wolff echoed that in 2007, telling the publication, "He has never been secretive about the girls. At one point, when his troubles began, he was talking to me and said, 'What can I say, I like young girls.' I said, 'Maybe you should say, 'I like young women.'"

Even with mounting evidence, Epstein struck a sweetheart deal in 2008, pleading guilty to a prostitution charge and serving just 14 months in county jail with work release privileges. Years later, in 2019, he was arrested again — this time on federal s-- trafficking charges, but by August that year, he was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide. Afterward, Trump quickly distanced himself, telling reporters, “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his.” He also insisted he hadn’t spoken to Epstein since 2004..

Source: MEGA Protestors displayed banners with photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein ahead of the state visit.

Still, reminders of their connection follow him. Earlier this month in the U.K., protestors rolled out banners and even drove a van plastered with old photos of Trump and Epstein together, calling out their longtime friendship. And while Trump has repeatedly downplayed the relationship, evidence continues to resurface — from birthday cards and drawings to emails and testimony from women who said Epstein introduced them to the president.