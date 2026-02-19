Megyn Kelly Doubles Down on Covering Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law as Possible Suspect in Disappearance Case: 'It Would Be Completely Inappropriate Not To'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is once again speaking out about Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law and Annie Guthrie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, as the TV star's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing. "Oh, it would be completely inappropriate for me to spend no time on the brother-in-law. He was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie. I mean, you know that we know of. Obviously, an abductor came into the house later that night, but he was the person who had Nancy at his house earlier in the evening and said he dropped her back off at her house at 9:48 p.m. the night she disappeared. Obviously, we have to look at the brother-in-law,” Megyn doubled down during her appearance on Sky News Australia with Paul Murray.

Source: Sky News Australia/Youtube Megyn Kelly is standing by her coverage.

“And by the way, Paul, if you, god forbid, had a family member go missing, or I, god forbid, had this happen to us, I think both of us would say, speculate all you want about me, about my family. As long as you continue paying attention to the case and keeping it in the headlines, I'm fine. That the whole game when you have a missing person is to keep it in the news. And if what keeps it in the news is speculation about a family member, so be it,” she added.

Megyn also reminded viewers that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had previously said that “nobody’s eliminated” from the investigation after Ashleigh Banfield said that Tommaso is the “prime suspect.” However, by Tuesday, February 16, things shifted, as authorities announced that the Guthrie family had officially been “cleared” as possible suspects in the disappearance.

Source: MEGA The Guthrie family has been 'cleared' as suspects.

Sheriff Chris later defended the family, saying they have been “nothing but cooperative.” “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism,” the police officer said.

Source: Sky News Australia/Youtube The case continues to draw national attention.

When asked by NBC News why he felt compelled to speak out, Chris said it came down to responsibility. “Sometimes we forget we’re human and we hurt and kindness matters,” he said. “It is every cop’s duty to stand up and be that voice for our victims. I’m not going to sit in silence when others are attacking the innocent. Isn’t that what the badge represents?”

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly three weeks.