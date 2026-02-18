Megyn Kelly Exposes Eerie Savannah Guthrie Confession: 'Today' Star Wrote About 'Kidnapping Game' 2 Years Before Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Megyn Kelly has controversially resurfaced an eerie quote from Savannah Guthrie's 2024 book amid an ongoing investigation into the Today show host's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
During the Tuesday, February 17, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the podcaster exposed Savannah's interesting confession about a "kidnapping game" she used to play as a child.
"This woman — I don’t know — flagged that Savannah’s book, which was released in February of 2024, discussed a game she used to play as a kid with her cousin, and it was a kidnapping game involving Nancy," Kelly explained.
Savannah Guthrie Used to Play 'Kidnapping Game' With Sister Annie
Kelly, 55, said audio was pulled from Savannah’s book Mostly What God Does, revealing an excerpt in which the NBC star, 54, opened up about her cousin Teri — who was "like an aunt to her growing up." The podcast host claimed Teri is 20 years older than Savannah.
In the audio, Savannah said: "About once a year, in the summertime, my cousin Teri orchestrated a kidnapping of my sister and me."
"It went down like this: The cousins would visit for a few days at our house in Tucson. And then, on the morning they were to leave, Teri would wake us up early, shushing us in the predawn darkness as we made our escape. We would all pile into her rickety station wagon and head north. The sky streaking with bright oranges and bright pinks as the sun rose over the colorless desert landscape," she recalled.
'Mom, Cousin Teri Kidnapped Us'
Savannah shared how Teri would let her and sister Annie Guthrie call home on a pay phone "somewhere between Phoenix and Tucson" and pretend they were kidnapped by their cousin.
"'Mom, cousin Teri kidnapped us to take us to her house,'" Savannah recounted of how the call would sound. "My mother would feign shock, protest how terribly she would miss us and assure us she would drive up to retrieve us in a few days."
Nancy shared Savannah, Annie and their brother, Camron, with late husband Charles Guthrie — who died in 1988 after a heart attack.
While Savannah's innocent recollection of the "kidnapping game" has a more chilling tone following the alleged abduction of her mom, many social media users slammed Megyn for resurfacing the book excerpt during such a devastating time for the Guthrie family.
"Y’all are making something out of nothing. It was a silly game and obviously the Mom and Aunt knew the Aunt was taking the girls to her house. It was a surprise and something fun at that time. Yes the choice of word for the game is ironic and now in our days in poor choice," one person declared.
"That’s totally innocent. It was a joke. She probably already told the mom, and she knew and they were just playing along," a second individual argued.
Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing for More Than 2 Weeks
An investigation into Nancy's disappearance has been underway for more than two weeks, as the 84-year-old was last seen on Saturday, January 31, and is believed to have been taken from her home shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 1.
Savannah has been absent from the Today show amid Nancy's disappearance, though her co-hosts have prayed live on air and sent continuous kind messages to their colleague and the Guthrie family.
She's only broken silence via her social media profile, where Savannah and her siblings have shared emotional messages pleading for Nancy's safe return.