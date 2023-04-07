Megyn Kelly Says She's Disgusted By People 'Celebrating' Stormy Daniels 'Like She's Joan Of Arc'

While the bombshell celebrated the fact that Trump, 76, will finally have to own up to his actions, she admitted during her chat with Morgan that she didn't think "his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration."

Added Daniels, "I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely, because a bigger problem is, if he is found guilty, or the evidence suggests that he is, and he doesn't [face incarceration] ... I mean, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse."