Megyn Kelly Says She's Disgusted By People 'Celebrating' Stormy Daniels 'Like She's Joan Of Arc'
Brash journalist Megyn Kelly is sick and tired of seeing Stormy Daniels soak up the spotlight.
On the Thursday, April 6, episode of her "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the host expressed frustration with the media's fixation on Daniels, the adult film star Donald Trump paid off to keep mum on their alleged affair.
"Piers [Morgan] interviewed her, but the left is celebrating this woman like she’s Joan of Arc. I mean — like 'her bravery,'" noted Kelly. "Melania Trump never got in Vogue — had been a supermodel prior to her time as First Lady, she never got featured by Vogue. But Stormy Daniels is in there as though this woman hasn’t spent a lifetime contributing to the degradation of women."
Despite the hate from Kelly, 52, and plenty of other Trump supporters, the Full Disclosure author has continued to brush off the negativity.
"OMG! Thank you to everyone for the love and support for my @piersmorgan interview today," she tweeted after the special aired on April 6. "I think it was the most extensive one I've ever done and it laid to rest a lot of misinformation."
As OK! reported, Daniels, 44, has been opening up about her infamous tryst — which allegedly occurred in 2006 — after Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts, some of which were related to their relationship, as he falsified business documents to cover up his hush money payment to her in 2016.
At the Tuesday, April 5, arraignment in Manhattan, the businessman plead not guilty.
While the bombshell celebrated the fact that Trump, 76, will finally have to own up to his actions, she admitted during her chat with Morgan that she didn't think "his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration."
Added Daniels, "I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely, because a bigger problem is, if he is found guilty, or the evidence suggests that he is, and he doesn't [face incarceration] ... I mean, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse."