Stormy Daniels Admits She Felt 'Sad' Seeing Ex-Prez Donald Trump In Court: 'The King Has Been Dethroned'
Stormy Daniels got candid about what was going through her head when she saw Donald Trump in court on Tuesday, April 4.
“At first I thought I would be really excited when that day finally came as I did not think it would, and then I really didn’t think it would. I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. When I found out it was coming, or potentially coming I thought I would feel excited or vindicated but it was kind of anticlimactic,” the actress told Piers Morgan in an interview that aired on TalkTV on Thursday, April 6.
“Part of me was like, he finally had to go in and be under the rule of someone else. He had to obey the judge, the king has been dethroned, he is no longer untouchable and no one should be untouchable, it doesn’t matter what your job is, it doesn’t matter if you are the president, you should l be held accountable for your actions,” she recalled of the former president, 76, being arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges in connection to hush money payments he made to her.
“But this is someone our country elected and chose, was there no better option? There was a range of emotions but sad was the most impactful and shocking for me," she continued.
The blonde beauty declared that she was “not responsible for his bad behavior or the charges against him.”
“I was not the fire, I was the spark that lit the fuse that blew up the keg,” she insisted.
As OK! previously reported, Trump is in hot water after he allegedly paid off Daniels, 44, to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
The Hollywood star is ready to testify in court if and when the case goes to trial.
“It is daunting but I look forward to it, I have nothing to hide, I am the only one who has been telling the truth, they can’t shame me any more,” she said.
“Having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am and if they don’t it almost feels like they are hiding me and people will assume that she is not a good witness or is not credible," she added.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records; his next court date is scheduled for December.