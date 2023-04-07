Stormy Daniels Admits She Felt 'Sad' Seeing Ex-Prez Donald Trump In Court: 'The King Has Been Dethroned'

Stormy Daniels got candid about what was going through her head when she saw Donald Trump in court on Tuesday, April 4.

“At first I thought I would be really excited when that day finally came as I did not think it would, and then I really didn’t think it would. I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. When I found out it was coming, or potentially coming I thought I would feel excited or vindicated but it was kind of anticlimactic,” the actress told Piers Morgan in an interview that aired on TalkTV on Thursday, April 6.