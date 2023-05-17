'Grow Up!': Megyn Kelly Doesn't Believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were in a 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase

Though the blonde beauty is also in the public eye, she didn't have any sympathy for the couple, who left the royal family in 2020.

"Well, sorry you two, but you're in America now. And in America, the press has the right to photograph you when you're in a public place, or on the streets, or leaving a place like the Ziegfeld Theatre. That's the way it works here. And it's not pleasant. I've been followed as well, but it's part of life in this country where we still have freedom of the press. You don't like it? Go back home for the love of God! Please go back home, Harry. Take your wife with you. I don't know how we got saddled with you to begin with," she exclaimed. "I've got questions in particular because they have a history of lying as you know, and even of exaggerating their alleged car chases. Who could forget this scene from their Netflix special where they were urging one another to remember, ‘Safety first, safety first,’ after one guy on a Vespa was following them, allegedly?"