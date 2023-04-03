Megyn Kelly Believes Donald Trump's Indictment 'Helps' Him 'Politically,' But 'It's Horrible For The Country'

Kelly, 52, also touched upon the political nature of the businessman's indictment.

"I can't get past — it’s Trump, that's why. I'm not defending. If he got a subpoena and he had documents, that's not OK. As a lawyer, you don't have to persuade me. You're supposed to treat subpoenas very respectfully … It's just so aggravating because she's [Hillary Clinton] gotten away with so much. we just went through this whole thing where she used her lawyer to go into the FBI and try to sic them on Donald Trump and say that he was using some Russian bank to hide his nefarious dealings. She's been using lawyers to do her dirty work forever, and we just generally haven't had a practice of criminalizing the behavior of somebody in her position. Yes, we've sniffed around the lawyers from time to time, but this is everything with him is different," she said.