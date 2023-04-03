OK Magazine
Bill Maher Fearful Donald Trump's Arrest Will 'Set Off This Cycle Of Revenge' For Future Presidents

Apr. 3 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

TV star Bill Maher isn't cheerful about Donald Trump being arrested on Tuesday, April 4.

On Friday, March 31, the Real Time host, 67, shared why he feels conflicted about the former president's recent indictment. "You can't not go after him because he's always guilty," he shared, citing both of his impeachments. "It's almost Greek tragedy-like because you set off this cycle of revenge like The House of Atreus. And I guarantee you when Biden is out of office, Day Two, they will try to arrest him."

Maher believes this whole ordeal with only "unite Republicans," which will help him win the 2024 election.

"I mean, [Ron] DeSantis right now is saying, ‘I can’t get arrested. Will someone please arrest me?'" Maher quipped.

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, was indicted last week in connection to him paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

After the news broke, Trump took to Truth Social to fume about the situation.

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," the statement read. "You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."

Maher previously explained his thoughts on Trump.

“I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” the HBO host told Jake Tapper on Tuesday, February 28, during a CNN prime-time special. “And I don’t know what he would do in a second term.”

Since Trump can't take a joke, he was nervous he would have to hold back while on his television show.

“I was afraid for my own well-being. I thought I could wind up in Guantánamo Bay. I think I still could," he admitted.

“He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president. Every time he’d have a rally, I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me,” he added.

