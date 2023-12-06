Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Doesn't Know He's Alive' as He Attacks His Cognitive Abilities During Town Hall
During the Tuesday, December 5, Iowa Town Hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden for his alleged “cognitive decline.”
Trump told Hannity and the crowd of Iowa voters at the event that Biden is "a man who doesn't know he's alive."
Trump brought up a conversation he had with the late Senator Ted Kennedy, revealing he never viewed Biden as the brightest elected official.
"Somehow, he liked me, and I liked him even though we were opposite in many ways, politically," he said of Kennedy. "And I said to him, 'Who’s the smartest guy in the Senate?' He gave me a name. I don’t want to tell you because I really don’t like the guy at all. He's still around. I said, 'Who's the dumbest?' He said. 'Probably Joe.' I said, 'Who’s Joe?' 'Joe Biden.'"
During the interview, Trump also brought up his concern over Biden having access to nuclear codes.
"Nuclear weapons are the biggest problem we have," he told Hannity. “We have a man that can’t put two sentences together. We have a man that doesn’t know he’s alive. And he’s backed up by the media."
"The biggest problem we have is the media. The media is fake. I came up with the term a long time ago, and they won’t talk about it," he continued. "If I did some of the things that he did, they would reinstitute the death penalty.”
- 'He's in Bad Shape': Donald Trump Doesn't Think President Joe 'Will Make It' to the 2024 Election
- 'Our Leader Is a Stupid Person': Donald Trump Bashes Rival Joe Biden's Intelligence and Accuses Him of Being on Medication at Iowa Rally
- Hypocrite? Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden 'Cognitively Impaired' While Making Repeated Gaffes in Latest Speech
As OK! previously reported, Trump has frequently criticized Biden's cognitive ability despite making repeated gaffes himself throughout the 2024 campaign.
Back in September, Trump gave a speech in D.C. at the Pray Vote Stand Summit where he said, "We would be in World War 2 very quickly if we're going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war. There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country."
Trump seemingly meant to say World War 3 rather than mentioning the infamous 20th century conflict that ended in 1945.
After this slip-up, he made yet another mistake when he mentioned how he was beating former President Barack Obama in the 2024 election polls before catching the error and trying to cover it up.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, are both some of the oldest to ever be elected president and are the two likely candidates for their respective parties.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is leading Biden in a head-to-head in the polls. The former president is currently averaging at 46.6 percent, while Biden is 2.1 points behind at 44.5 percent.