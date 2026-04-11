Megyn Kelly Left Dumbfounded by Melania Trump's Surprising Statement on Jeffrey Epstein Association: 'Why Did She Do This?'

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Megyn Kelly: " I don't really know what Melania's calling for, and I don't know what the victims want at this point, either. Most of them have been paid out by this Epstein fund already, if they have legit claims. Or in some cases, even if they might not, but were able to… pic.twitter.com/wtcQQi4Y5t — Cesspool (@CesspoolOnline) April 10, 2026 Source: @CesspoolOnline/X Megyn Kelly was confused as to why Melania Trump spoke out about Jeffrey Epstein.

“Why did she do this?” Kelly, 55, asked on Friday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. “That’s really what everyone was asking. Why? Like, everyone knows. Everyone knows in PR, once the storm has passed, you don’t do anything to bring it back upon you.” “If she doesn’t want people talking about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, or whatever it was with Epstein, then she shouldn’t talk about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein,” the journalist slammed.

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Melania Trump Denied Being Friends With Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump: I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book pic.twitter.com/Ovpv1r5bFt — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X The first lady gave a surprising speech on April 9.

"Especially when—has that been in the news? Have any of you been seeing that in the news? The news right now is non-stop Iran," Kelly added. The former Slovenian model shared her statement about her affiliation with the s-- trafficker earlier this week, claiming: “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today." “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect," she went on.

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'I Was Not a Participant'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said she didn't meet Donald Trump through Jeffrey Epstein.

"I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I have never been friends with Epstein,” she stated. “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.” "I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims," she noted. "I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant." "I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump," Melania continued. "I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's friendship went back decades.