Megyn Kelly 'Glad' Meghan Markle Is Ditching King Charles' Coronation: 'She Hates' the Royal Family 

Megyn Kelly is overjoyed that Meghan Markle won’t be at tomorrow’s coronation!

On the May 5 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the conservative newswoman vocalized her distaste for the Duchess of Sussex as King Charles’ big day approaches.

"I'm glad she's [Markle] not going," the 52-year-old stated, referring to the fact that the former actress will be staying in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the celebration.

"Who wants to sit and look at her try to pretend like she's there in any way supportive of the royal family? She hates them, despite the fact that they made her a megastar," the journalist added.

"They gave her all this opportunity to earn millions and millions of dollars ... And gave her a royal wedding and Diana's jewels and the Queen's and all of it. She hates them, so why would we have to look at her sitting there pretending otherwise? It was annoying enough at the Queen's funeral," she continued, referencing the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral which the Suits alum attended in September 2022.

"He's [Prince Harry] going to come – in front of that same group [the public] – and I pray that they break decorum and boo him like I will be doing from my home," she said, slamming the red-headed royal.

As OK! previously reported, while Harry will be attending the coronation his presence will be short-lived.

"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," an insider spilled. "He will only be doing the coronation service then leaving."

The source added that the father-of-two will be boarding a plane just two hours following the ceremony in order to make it back to L.A. for his son Archie’s 4th birthday party.

Harry’s day is alleged to go as follows: 11 a.m. the event starts at Westminster Abbey, 1 p.m. the service concludes and by 3 p.m. he will be up in the air.

While the devoted dad may have an excuse for the quick turnaround, others suspect that the 38-year-old’s stay was cut short so he could avoid tense interactions with family members.

Since the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, which included a plethora of insulting comments directed toward the Windsors, the relationship between Charles’ youngest son and the brood has been fractured.

