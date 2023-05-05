Megyn Kelly 'Glad' Meghan Markle Is Ditching King Charles' Coronation: 'She Hates' the Royal Family 

"I'm glad she's [Markle] not going," the 52-year-old stated, referring to the fact that the former actress will be staying in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the celebration.

"Who wants to sit and look at her try to pretend like she's there in any way supportive of the royal family? She hates them, despite the fact that they made her a megastar," the journalist added.