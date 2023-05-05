John Legend Slams 'Desperate' and Attention-Seeking Megyn Kelly for Dissing Chrissy Teigen: 'She Can Just Shut Up'

Kelly, 52, was also put off by the way the cookbook author arrived at the shindig, as she had several people helping her to ensure the frock stayed in tiptop shape.

"She showed up there like she was literally going to the coronation. She has, by my count, three minions following her — that’s minions in her view — following her, holding the dress or the train of her non-existent dress," the podcast host recalled. "Nobody shows up with serfs to carry their train."

"You also look like an elitist snob when you show up there with the three people — the servants who are masked, and you’re not," added Kelly.