Megyn Kelly Says It's 'Great' Taylor Swift 'Finally Found Love' With Travis Kelce: 'I Am Rooting for Them'

“As an American billionaire, which she's got to be at this point, who's not even 40, I think it's great she finally found love. I really do,” Kelly said during the show. “I am rooting for them.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly spoke about Taylor Swift’s engagement on her podcast.

Kelly then turned her focus to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “I think it's not a coincidence that the person she ultimately decided to settle down with is a real man. Is like a football player, tough guy who doesn't really take a lot of s--- from people, that's generally attractive to most women who don't want someone like in a scooter with a man bun, that's really not as hot,” she explained.

Source: MEGA The journalist said she is 'rooting' for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to go the distance.

“I think it's no accident this gal from the south, who started out singing country songs, found him attractive, and he was the one who ultimately won her heart. And I think it's obvious the reasons why he would be attracted to Taylor Swift, so I am rooting for them, again, not her fan politically, but I don't care,” she continued. “I hope they have a wonderful, happy life together. I hope they make a bunch of beautiful children.”

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Still, Kelly didn’t hold back on why she has mixed feelings about Swift. “I respect the empire she's built, I respect she stood up for herself, and she's got some modicum of talent; however, she went political, and like anybody who does that in the arts, they risk alienating half the country, and she's done that. She's done that very effectively. So I'm really not her fan,” she admitted. The podcast host added, “I hope she stays out of politics. I really, genuinely hope that the last year was an example to her of how much easier and better her life will be if she just stays in her lane and lets people enjoy the music or not, instead of trying to tell us what she thinks about LGBTQ policies.”

Source: MEGA The couple announced their engagement on August 26.

Kelly also pushed back on the hype surrounding Swift and Kelce’s relationship. “One thing about this couple that makes me feel a little uncomfortable, not gonna lie, is why are we so obsessed with celebrity? She just put this up, like, two seconds ago, it's already got 4.3 million likes in like a couple of minutes, these two, they're being treated like they're American royalty. And, God, I mean, when she gets pregnant, it's going to be ridiculous. The coverage so, like, why? What? What is it? Why?” she asked.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly admitted she’s not a fan of Taylor Swift’s politics.

