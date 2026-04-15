Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at Pete Hegseth for Praying at Press Briefings About Iran War: 'It's Not Appropriate'
April 15 2026, Updated 12:29 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly would like Pete Hegseth to stop praying during his press briefings regarding the Iran war.
The conservative commentator went off on the Defense Secretary during a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" for getting religious at the podium.
"It feels off that Pete Hegseth keeps praying at these briefings that he’s doing as if it’s all in the name of God," Kelly, 55, declared on Monday, April 13. "The bombing of Iran, in which, 170 young girls were killed, that was, that’s not in the name of God. Okay? Definitely not in the name of Jesus."
'Check the Jesus Talk'
"I wish you would just check the Jesus talk, the God talk at the Pentagon briefings. All right?" she said.
The Fox News alum continued, "It’s called the Department of War. I understand he has a job to do. It’s not appropriate there. You pray on Sunday, pray every morning on your knees to God, but while you’re updating us on the number you’ve killed, which necessarily has included some civilians, don’t mention Jesus, don’t talk about God. Don’t act like he’s sanctioning what you’re doing."
Kelly notably played a 60 Minutes clip of Hegseth, 45, saying, "Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle."
'The Pope Has Been Critical of This War'
Earlier on in the episode, the journalist blasted Donald Trump's controversial attack on Pope Leo XIV.
"I will be the first to tell you, the Pope has been critical of this war — I'm Catholic, obviously — he's been critical of this war, and it occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him, and he did," she told viewers. "So it wasn't great. It was predictable."
Kelly went on to note she "could see it coming" as Trump, 79, typically goes after anyone who criticizes him.
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Megyn Kelly Slams Donald Trump's Jesus Post
"If you if he perceives you as coming at him, he will come at you," she explained, before reading some of Trump's remarks about Pope Leo, 70, on Truth Social.
Kelly later slammed the Republican leader's viral AI-generated image of himself as Jesus healing someone, calling the since-deleted post "completely inappropriate."
"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing," she continued. "And it is blasphemous by any definition of that word."
'Completely Wrong'
She went on to deem Trump "desperate for attention" and "completely wrong" for mocking billions of Catholics.
A former MAGA loyalist, Kelly has become openly critical of the POTUS since he, along with Israel, launched an attack on Iran earlier this year.
Other former allies and media personalities like Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Candace Owens have also spoken out against the president for starting a war that has killed many and caused gas prices to skyrocket.