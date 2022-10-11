Megyn Kelly Believes 'Thin-Skinned' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Obsessed With 'Their Public Image'

Kelly started off a segment by discussing how sensitive the parents-of-two seem to be over negative media coverage, explaining they're both "thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image, whether they matter" and "what people write about them."

Though she wasn't surprised by Meghan's obsession about her reputation — "She's a Hollywood B-list actress, she was a social climber. Her whole thing is about image, so I can see why she’s so easy to upset when it comes to bad press"— she was "surprised at how much [Harry] follows the media and cares about every word that's written."