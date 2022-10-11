Megyn Kelly Believes 'Thin-Skinned' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Obsessed With 'Their Public Image'
Controversial TV journalist Megyn Kelly has quite a few thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. On the Friday, October 10, episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," the star invited royal biographer Tom Bower to have a no-holds barred chat about the Sussexes — and neither party bit their tongue.
Kelly started off a segment by discussing how sensitive the parents-of-two seem to be over negative media coverage, explaining they're both "thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image, whether they matter" and "what people write about them."
Though she wasn't surprised by Meghan's obsession about her reputation — "She's a Hollywood B-list actress, she was a social climber. Her whole thing is about image, so I can see why she’s so easy to upset when it comes to bad press"— she was "surprised at how much [Harry] follows the media and cares about every word that's written."
Bower noted that Harry's outrage over the press stems from his mother Princess Diana's death, as he partly blames paparazzi for causing her fatal car crash, a notion that prompted Kelly to declare that Meghan has become a pro at working the press to her advantage.
"Meghan is one of the first to manipulate the press," she declared. "She claims she wants privacy, but she's working press opportunities everyday."
"She loved to see herself on the cover of Vanity Fair. There's no reason in the world they would have ever put her on that cover had it not been for the fact that she was dating Harry," she pointed out. "But she pretended like she had accomplished something wonderful as a philanthropist that would land her on the cover."
Speaking of her 2017 magazine cover — which had the headline "She's Just Wild About Harry!" — Valentine Low claims in her new book that the mom-of-two was upset about the article since "it was about Harry, not about her."
She and the Duke of Sussex were also allegedly displeased with the headline itself, which seemed to stem from "I'm Just Wild About Harry," a song that was often performed by white actors in blackface.
